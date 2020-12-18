Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 18/12/2020

Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony Livestream Event This Sunday, Dec. 20

Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony Livestream Event This Sunday, Dec. 20
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of the holidays, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman will headline her first-ever Christmas livestream event, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony, THIS Sunday December 20, 2020 from the historic Christ Church Spitalfields in London.

Sarah will reunite with special guests, including Andrew Lloyd Webber for a very special performance of "Christmas Dream", a song written by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. This holiday classic features a beautiful new arrangement and will certainly be a memorable performance.
Fans can purchase tickets for Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony here and the stream will be accessible to ticket holders for 48 hours after the event.

Most importantly, Sarah has partnered with The Global FoodBanking Network in an effort to fight hunger around the world. Amid the holiday celebrations, millions of people are facing hardships from the economic and societal toll of COVID-19. Helping to provide relief to those in need, Sarah is supporting The Global FoodBanking Network to address food insecurity around the world. The Global FoodBanking Network alleviates hunger by advancing and uniting food banks in more than 40 countries. This year, The Global FoodBanking Network has reached more than 20 million people facing hunger across the globe.
Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Sarah Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard's dance and classical music charts, Brightman has achieved more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in The Phantom of the Opera, whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye", became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide.

Join Sarah in empowering the world to fight hunger. Donations encouraged for this much needed effort can be made at www.foodbanking.org/SarahBrightman
For more information please go to: www.sarahbrightman.com






