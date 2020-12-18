PNV Jay Releases 'Bust It'





Though born in the Bronx, Jay has been hailed for his contributions to the Brooklyn-based drill music scene, with Pitchfork noting that the teenaged rapper "possesses the no nonsense...cocky swag. And a deep arsenal of bars, that historically, a rapper needs to really rep." At the age of 18, PNV Jay is shaking up the streets with what he has to offer. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bronx, NY rapper PNV Jay is back to deliver a brand new music video as we close out 2020. "Bust It" the catchy new record speaks to PNV Jay's interest in a woman, and mission to prove his doubters wrong, with cool lyrics accentuated by a classic drill-infused beat.At 18 years old, he is making his mark as a one to watch in the drill-rap scene. With each release he continues to pave a lane of his own. The video, directed by Cult Classic, is now streaming via his official YouTube channel below. This latest release is a continuation of PNV Jay's unspoken talent, following standouts like "OMBK2," " Warning " and "Zoom Zoom (feat. SimXSantana)."The aforementioned singles were preceded by PNV Jay's official "Yes (Remix)" visual, a strong follow up to 2019's standout singles "Glizzy 2," "Best of Me" and "Flexin." His debut tape, "PAID N VERIFIED" included buzz worthy tracks such as "Level Up," "Runnin' Man" (featured in Madden 19), "Rich," and "Out The Hood," which Pitchfork highlighted as one of the Best New Rap Songs upon release. The mixtape was the perfect 1st impression for this young king - accumulating over 5.6 MILLION streams worldwide to date.Though born in the Bronx, Jay has been hailed for his contributions to the Brooklyn-based drill music scene, with Pitchfork noting that the teenaged rapper "possesses the no nonsense...cocky swag. And a deep arsenal of bars, that historically, a rapper needs to really rep." At the age of 18, PNV Jay is shaking up the streets with what he has to offer.



