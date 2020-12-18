Low Cut Connie's Private Lives Receives Year-End Acclaim From Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Fresh Air, Popmatters And More





With 6 albums released to date, select highlights from the band's impressive career include endorsements from Barack Obama and Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list for their album Call Me Sylvia. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On October 13, Low Cut Connie released his 6th studio album Private Lives via Contender Records. The double album opus was immediately met with critical acclaim from outlets like NPR's Fresh Air, Sound Opinions, and Rolling Stone, and is now being named one of the best albums of 2020.Rolling Stone included Private Lives on their "50 best Albums of 2020" list at #34 and said, "Philly's patron saint of ass-shakers [Adam Weiner], let his ambitions run wild on his band's Private Lives, a 17-song double album that somehow doesn't drag."PopMatters named the album the #1 on their "25 Best Americana Albums of 2020" list while Glide Magazine, AllMusic, and WXPN's The Key all included the album on their "Best Albums of 2020" lists.The album's title track "Private Lives" was one of the most played songs on public radio this year and was included in NPR Music's list of "Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2020." Fresh Air's Ken Tucker placed the album at #4 on his list of the ten best albums of the year.Low Cut Connie has no plans to stop his twice-weekly livestream variety show "Tough Cookies," which will air its 67th live episode this Saturday, a 3rd installment of their "Greatest Hits," via their social media channels. In addition to live performances and riotous commentary, Adam Weiner has interviewed artists such as Darlene Love, Joan Osborne, Big Freedia, Bobby Rush, and Tarriona "Tank" Ball on the show.On NPR's All Things Considered, NPR Music's Ann Powers said, "[Low Cut Connie's] hitting new levels of superstardom with these shows... he makes it feel like you're at Madison Square Garden, all the way up to having audience participation, getting people to sing along." Bloomberg stopped by during a show and noted "the small room on his second floor serves as a revivalist tent for spiritual uplift and renewal."With 6 albums released to date, select highlights from the band's impressive career include endorsements from Barack Obama and Elton John, a performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and a spot on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of the Decade list for their album Call Me Sylvia.



