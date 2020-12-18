Secret Garden Featuring Omar Wilson, Sisqo', Raheem Devaughn & Shawn Stockman





"To perform this classic with this caliber of artists was an honor. I wanted to preserve the integrity of the part of one of my heroes, (El Debarge). I hope he enjoys what I've done", mentions Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men. "I am extremely excited to be part of a



This rendition of SECRET GARDEN, will also appear on the upcoming sophomore album from Omar Wilson, entitled "OMAR WILSON SINGS THE CLASSICS," to be released spring 2021.



SECRET GARDEN is set to become one of the biggest R&B songs of the 4th Quarter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earlier this fall, SECRET GARDEN made its audio world premiere on RollingStone.com. to rave reviews. "The Secret Garden" is getting an all-star update courtesy of Sisqo (known for his solo hits and time in Dru Hill), Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men), Raheem DeVaughn, and Omar Wilson. The four singers are careful to stay faithful to Jones' original arrangement for "The Secret Garden," keeping the unhurried tempo and gently probing guitars, adding only some extra thunk in the drums and a hint of programmed hi-hats. Arika Kane, Lou Humphrey, and Jasmon Joyner served as producers on the new version of the track," mentions Rolling Stone. The song was written by Quincy Jones, Siedah Garrett, Rod Temperton and El DeBarge."To perform this classic with this caliber of artists was an honor. I wanted to preserve the integrity of the part of one of my heroes, (El Debarge). I hope he enjoys what I've done", mentions Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men. "I am extremely excited to be part of a Quincy Jones classic originally performed by legendary artist like Al B Sure, James Ingram, El DeBarge and Barry White. This was a no-brainer for me," says Sisqo.This rendition of SECRET GARDEN, will also appear on the upcoming sophomore album from Omar Wilson, entitled "OMAR WILSON SINGS THE CLASSICS," to be released spring 2021.SECRET GARDEN is set to become one of the biggest R&B songs of the 4th Quarter. Raheem DeVaughn shares, "for me remakes are about preserving the culture of a song and vibe that was already ingenious. It's an honor to be on the track with three other distinct voices and reintroduce an entire new generation to this vibe." "Being able to recreate an already iconic song and share the journey with three other powerful singers is beyond a dream come true for me," says Omar Wilson. "Thank you Quincy Jones for the creation and inspiration and we look forward to making you proud," adds Omar.



