Justin Bieber Announces Additional Airings For 'Arena-Sized' New Year's Livestream Concert Presented By T-Mobile

VenewLive is a New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Justin Bieber is teaming up with T-Mobile to kick off the New Year with his first full-length, live concert since 2017! In addition to the initial airing live on Thursday, December 31 starting at 10:15 p.m. ET, fans globally will also have access to two additional re-airings on Friday, January 1 at 5 a.m.ET/7 p.m. JST/9 p.m. AEDT, and 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT/9 p.m. CET.Bieber is pulling out all the stops to help fans ring in the New Year: an incredible 5-piece band, the dynamic crew of dancers who have performed with him since 2010's My World Tour, a state-of-the-art light show, a newly-designed stage, and an iconic location that is guaranteed to make this a one-of-a-kind concert experience.T-Mobile customers can score free access to the livestream concert through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by heading to www.JustinBieberNYE.comnow, while everyone else can purchase access for $25 to the unforgettable experience at www.JustinBieberNYE.com. T-Mobile customers and purchasers are able to watch all three show airings."I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they're such a fun brand, and we're working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night," said Justin Bieber. "I can't wait to partner on this epic New Year's Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together."After closing out 2020 with three smash singles - "Holy," with Chance The Rapper, " Lonely " with benny blanco, and " Monster " with Shawn Mendes Justin Bieber reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world: the #1 artist on YouTube with 60 million subscribers, the #2 artist on Spotify global with over 65 million monthly listeners, over 200 million in combined U.S. radio audience per week, and three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award for his 2020 album Changes.Since T-Mobile Tuesdays launched in 2016, Un-carrier customers have snagged over 450 million fun freebies and deals, including free MLB.TV, Taco Bell tacos, Dunkin' credit, Redbox rentals, Atom movie tickets, Live Nation concert tickets, Shell gasoline, and more — just for being T-Mobile customers. For more details visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays. T-Mobile customers can download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for iOS or Android. Follow @TMobile on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates leading up to the event.Global superstar Justin Bieber has amassed more than 50 billion streams and more than 60 million albums sold worldwide, and currently ranks as one of the biggest recording artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers, the #1 artist on Spotify globally with over 70 million monthly listeners, is currently reaching over 200 million in combined U.S. radio audience, and was recently nominated for three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award for his multi-platinum 2020 album Changes. Bieber's Grammy-winning 2015 album Purpose has sold over 21 million copies worldwide.Moment House is the premium digital live platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences — called Moments. With a mission to bring people together through art and technology, Moment House is uniquely crafted with a focus on artist-friendliness, elegant design, user experience, and support for seamless merchandise integrations, global payments, and more.Founded in 2019 by an inaugural graduate of the Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre Academy for Innovation at USC, Moment House has hosted " Moments " by a range of artists including Halsey, Kaytranada, Ruel, Yungblud, and more. The company is backed by top tier investors across the music industry and Silicon Valley, including: Scooter Braun, Troy Carter, Jared Leto, Forerunner, Kygo, and Kevin Mayer. For more information on Moment House, visit momenthouse.com.VenewLive is a Digital Live Performance Streaming Platform that delivers a unique immersive experience to global music fans, expanding viewership beyond physical venues. Our Multi-View technology enlivens the artists' performances, delivering on-stage magic and energy to fans virtually. Through our digital interactive features, the fans will feel seen and valued by the artists and enjoy a collective viewing experience with other fans.



