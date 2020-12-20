Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 20/12/2020

UTU Welcomes Artist Roy Woods To Its Social Platform Built For Real People

UTU Welcomes Artist Roy Woods To Its Social Platform Built For Real People
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UTU Technology Inc. continues to attract and register influential personalities onto its networking platform with the announcement that recording artist Roy Woods plans to join the App that is designed for "True Users". The Canadian singer, rapper and songwriter is signed to OVO Sound, the record label co-founded by Canadian rapper and singer Drake.

At 24 years old, Roy Woods has accomplished more than most people do in a lifetime. In addition to having his music be on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, the artist on average pulls in 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has more than 1 million social media followers across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and continues to evolve searching for more ways to connect with his growing global audience.

"As social connectivity continues to evolve, artists and fans are looking for new ways to connect and keep their online communities engaged," shares Roy. "I'm looking forward to having my own D.A.C. through the UTU App." For those new to the technical term, D.A.C. stands for Decentralized Autonomous Community, and UTU Technology Inc. is at the forefront of this tech and social revolution. The company has integrated blockchain technology into its platform designed to eliminate fake accounts found on traditional social networks and in doing so will provide transparency and trust by giving control back to both the users and their social communities.

The UTU Social App is on track to launch in 2021 with several influential names already signed on as part of UTU's Beta Test Stage. To be one of the first to try the platform users can preregister through the following link:
UTU beta sign-up link: https://www.utu.one/get-started

"The company has made a total commitment to privacy, security and transparency by making a significant investment in blockchain technology to develop a platform that is scalable, reliable and most of all, secure. This is the UTU commitment that our User To User community (UTU) can expect from us. We would like to remind everyone the value of privacy and real connections. Together we will create amazing user experiences designed to redefine social values for the benefit of everyone. We look forward to welcoming you to 'UTU'." - Gordon Weiske, VP of PR and Marketing.

The company was originated in both Australia and Canada with a group of experts in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, with business executives from IBM, Alibaba, Apple, and Deakin University's Blockchain Innovation Lab. The company developed the world's first DAC app for iOS and Android on EOSIO, in addition to many other blockchain business solutions and decentralized applications. In 2020, UTU technology Inc. made the strategic decision to establish its HQ in Toronto, Canada to further the company's business expansions worldwide. Information on the company can be found at: https://www.utu.one/






Most read news of the week
Introducing Frank Renaissance, A Newly Launched Music Label & Production Studio Connecting Japanese Musicians, Artists, & Culture-Makers To The World
The Band's Classic Third Album 'Stage Fright', Celebrated With Remixed, Remastered And Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition Releases
SiriusXM Reveals 'Future Five For 2021' And Welcomes 'The Class Of 2020' In Music
Big Sean And McDonald's Partner To Surprise A Young Rapper With Mentorship And Resources To Help Elevate Her Craft As Part Of The Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program
Ringo Starr Releases "Here's To The Nights," An All Starr Single From Forthcoming EP 'Zoom In'
Motorhead Music Heavy Rock Outfit Budderside Announce Whisky A Go Go Livestream 12/24 In Celebration Of Lemmy's Birthday
DJ Khaled Announces "Another One" With His Entrance Into The CBD Lifestyle & Wellness Sector
John Garrison Shares New Video For 'The Revolution Is Just Waiting A Name'
"iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One" Event Will Feature All-New Performances From Billie Eilish & Foo Fighters


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0264139 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013878345489502 secs