UTU Welcomes Artist Roy Woods To Its Social Platform Built For Real People





At 24 years old, Roy Woods has accomplished more than most people do in a lifetime. In addition to having his music be on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, the artist on average pulls in 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has more than 1 million social media followers across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and continues to evolve searching for more ways to connect with his growing global audience.



"As social connectivity continues to evolve, artists and fans are looking for new ways to connect and keep their online communities engaged," shares Roy. "I'm looking forward to having my own D.A.C. through the UTU App." For those new to the technical term, D.A.C. stands for Decentralized Autonomous Community, and UTU Technology Inc. is at the forefront of this tech and social revolution. The company has integrated blockchain technology into its platform designed to eliminate fake accounts found on traditional social networks and in doing so will provide transparency and trust by giving control back to both the users and their social communities.



The UTU Social App is on track to launch in 2021 with several influential names already signed on as part of UTU's Beta Test Stage. To be one of the first to try the platform users can preregister through the following link:

UTU beta sign-up link: https://www.utu.one/get-started



"The company has made a total commitment to privacy, security and transparency by making a significant investment in blockchain technology to develop a platform that is scalable, reliable and most of all, secure. This is the UTU commitment that our User To User community (UTU) can expect from us. We would like to remind everyone the value of privacy and real connections. Together we will create amazing user experiences designed to redefine social values for the benefit of everyone. We look forward to welcoming you to 'UTU'." -



The company was originated in both Australia and Canada with a group of experts in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, with business executives from IBM, Alibaba, Apple, and Deakin University's Blockchain Innovation Lab. The company developed the world's first DAC app for iOS and Android on EOSIO, in addition to many other blockchain business solutions and decentralized applications. In 2020, UTU technology Inc. made the strategic decision to establish its HQ in Toronto, Canada to further the company's business expansions worldwide. Information on the company can be found at: https://www.utu.one/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UTU Technology Inc. continues to attract and register influential personalities onto its networking platform with the announcement that recording artist Roy Woods plans to join the App that is designed for "True Users". The Canadian singer, rapper and songwriter is signed to OVO Sound, the record label co-founded by Canadian rapper and singer Drake.At 24 years old, Roy Woods has accomplished more than most people do in a lifetime. In addition to having his music be on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, the artist on average pulls in 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has more than 1 million social media followers across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and continues to evolve searching for more ways to connect with his growing global audience."As social connectivity continues to evolve, artists and fans are looking for new ways to connect and keep their online communities engaged," shares Roy. "I'm looking forward to having my own D.A.C. through the UTU App." For those new to the technical term, D.A.C. stands for Decentralized Autonomous Community, and UTU Technology Inc. is at the forefront of this tech and social revolution. The company has integrated blockchain technology into its platform designed to eliminate fake accounts found on traditional social networks and in doing so will provide transparency and trust by giving control back to both the users and their social communities.The UTU Social App is on track to launch in 2021 with several influential names already signed on as part of UTU's Beta Test Stage. To be one of the first to try the platform users can preregister through the following link:UTU beta sign-up link: https://www.utu.one/get-started"The company has made a total commitment to privacy, security and transparency by making a significant investment in blockchain technology to develop a platform that is scalable, reliable and most of all, secure. This is the UTU commitment that our User To User community (UTU) can expect from us. We would like to remind everyone the value of privacy and real connections. Together we will create amazing user experiences designed to redefine social values for the benefit of everyone. We look forward to welcoming you to 'UTU'." - Gordon Weiske, VP of PR and Marketing.The company was originated in both Australia and Canada with a group of experts in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, with business executives from IBM, Alibaba, Apple, and Deakin University's Blockchain Innovation Lab. The company developed the world's first DAC app for iOS and Android on EOSIO, in addition to many other blockchain business solutions and decentralized applications. In 2020, UTU technology Inc. made the strategic decision to establish its HQ in Toronto, Canada to further the company's business expansions worldwide. Information on the company can be found at: https://www.utu.one/



