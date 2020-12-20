'Thank You NHS!' - Geri Horner Delivers Christmas Presents To Healthcare Workers



On her way to meet the NHS workers, Geri reflects, "They go above and beyond every day, they just do. So today is about acknowledging that."



One of the NHS heroes Geri meets is Sara Finkel, a freshly qualified Intensive Care Unit nurse, who had only been working at the hospital for three months before the global pandemic took its toll.

"It was like war. Literally, like a battle zone," she tells Geri. "Nobody had a chance to stop and think. Everyone was just trying to keep people alive, minute after minute, day after day."



Expressing her gratitude to Sara and all NHS workers, Geri said: "We should feel so proud that we have people like Sara in our communities and in our country. Thank you to everyone out there that has cared for us."

To accompany Episode 7, Geri will also premiere the lyric video for her cover of the 1973 folk-rock song by Jim Croce 'I Got A Name' on Tuesday.

Written, directed and executive produced by Geri,







Written, directed and executive produced by Geri, Rainbow Woman is a collection of vibrant vignettes following her on big and little adventures, each hued with humour and their own message of hope and positivity. A new episode will be unveiled every Sunday on Geri's YouTube channel with bonus content for fans to follow. Subscribe to Geri's channel here. Rainbow Woman also features some new, original music by Geri, who has written several unforgettable hits that have soundtracked our lives with the Spice Girls and as a solo artist.

Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter and best-selling author Geri Horner (née Halliwell) made her mark on popular culture as part of the most successful female band in the world, Spice Girls, with over 80 million records sold worldwide. She was also one of the most successful female solo artists of the millennium, with 21 million records sold worldwide and four UK No. 1 singles. Geri is a best-selling author behind two autobiographies and children's book series Ugenia Lavender, and she is currently completing a novel for pre-teens. Throughout her career, Geri has used her voice to uplift and empower others through her charity and humanitarian work. She served as a UN Good Will Ambassador for 10 years, and for over 20 years, she has been an Ambassador for The Prince's Trust and ChildLine, and a Patron of Breast Cancer Now. In 2020, she was appointed as an augural Ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society.




