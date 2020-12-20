Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 20/12/2020

Check Out Clipper's Sounds Newest Compilation Winter Sounds 2020

Check Out Clipper's Sounds Newest Compilation Winter Sounds 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clipper's Sounds have solidified their place as one of the leading dance music labels in Spain who encompass a different sub-styles, genres and crossovers. To celebrate an exceptional year music-wise, the label have put together a compilation album of some of their favourite releases from the roster at Clipper's Sound which has garnered both industry and fan attention. With 17 sensational hits, there truly is something for everyone on this album.

You can find music from the likes of Mon DJ with his release 'Someone To You', Andrew Peret's 'Good To Me' featuring Kaily Lau and not to mention Jose Delgado's 'Let The Spirit'. The Winter Sounds 2020 compilation also includes another stand out tune from their resident vocalist Lenell Brown who has become a staple in the label's makeup as his silky tones have featured on several hits. 'Turn It Up' was released back in October to critical acclaim as the working relationship between Lenell, Chris Dahlberg and Pepe Cano proved to be a match made in heaven. The 'Turn It Up' music video also received a wealth of recognition and truly became a highlight for all parties involved. Check out the video here:
https://bit.ly/34w3liy

With the Clipper's Sound roster ever-growing, this flashback over their discography stands to be a testament to the tunes they release and generated excitement as to what they will achieve in the future.
You can download your copy of the Winter Sounds 2020 Album here:
https://spoti.fi/2WuH4Nx

