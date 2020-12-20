Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 20/12/2020

Global Reggae Icon Buju Banton Releases His "'Til Shiloh" 25th Anniversary LP

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy winner, multiple Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping artist and, international reggae legend, Buju Banton celebrates 25 years of greatness releasing his 'Til Shiloh 25th Anniversary LP, out today, via Island Records/UMe/Universal Music. The collector's edition of this special body of work will include the original recordings of the critically acclaimed album, plus three new bonus tracks mixed by Buju Banton, exclusively. "Not An Easy Road", "Wanna Be Loved" are remixes from the 1995 debut, and "Come Inna The Dance", a new track that he initially recorded but didn't make the original album. As a surprise for the fans, Buju is releasing new YouTube remastered videos. Eager to revel in the moment, fans and critics alike share the sentiments of FADER declaring Buju, "A national hero… he is as much a singer as he is a hallmark of Jamaican culture."

Buju Banton, the innovator and global icon himself shows much gratitude, with a short but satisfying memory:
"The 25th anniversary of 'Til Shiloh' is rather epic, it displays the culmination of 25 years of work, which proves and stands the test of time; undeniably so. I am so happy and proud that I was able to tap into my creative consciousness, to create such a body of work that can still represent itself to the world today"

One of the most successful Reggae albums of all time, the RIAA gold-certified album, " 'Til Shiloh" represents Buju's focus and exploration of his faith and the transcendent journey through music. Exploring Banton's Rastafarian faith on records such as, 'Til I'm Laid to Rest, Untold Stories, Not An Easy Road, fan favourites Murderer, Champion, and Wanna Be Loved— legendary producer Donovan Germain remembers the massive global cultural moment "'Til Shiloh" had upon release, stating:
"I can recall the global impact and the astonishment on the faces of his fans the first time hearing tracks like "Untold Stories", "Not An Easy Road". The audience would stand in amazement listening with no movement, no reaction as they were not familiar with "this Buju". Familiar with dancehall Buju, the audience was now being introduced to Rastafarian Buju. Six months later after the release of 'Til Shiloh' I recall having to be police escorted to venues and from airports based on the global impact of this album. The transition Buju made impacted a generation and we were seeing it right before our eyes".

Even Founder of Loose Cannon Records, Lisa Cortés, who signed Banton to her label and released this pivotal work warmly speaks about "'Til Shiloh ", recalling:
" 'Til Shiloh was a complete shift from the sound and vocal style of Buju's previous album, Voice of Jamaica. I remember when I first heard his raspy vocal singing the intro "Strange this feeling, I"m feeling..." I knew this album was going to expand our knowledge of Buju and his growth as an artist and individual. As true artists do, Buju had followed an introspective path and through this album found a means to share his testimony."

Most recently celebrating his 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album for "Upside Down 2020", Buju's first full-length studio album in a decade - the album was a victory lap celebrated globally. Appearing in the history-making Long Walk to Freedom Concert, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Buju Banton continues his run as "one of Jamaica's biggest contemporary stars."

'TIL SHILOH TRACKLISTING
1. Shiloh
2. Til I'm Laid To Rest
3. Murderer
4. Champion
5. Untold Stories
6. Not An Easy Road
7. Only Man
8. Complaint Feat. Garnett Silk
9. Chuck It So
10. How Could You
11. Wanna Be Loved
12. It's All Over
13. Hush Baby Hush
14. What Ya Gonna Do? Feat. Wayne Wonder
15. Rampage
16. Sensemilia Persecution
17. Champion (Remix)
*18. Wanna Be Loved (Remix)
*19. Come Inna The Dance
*20. Not An Easy Road (Remix)
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED.






Most read news of the week
Introducing Frank Renaissance, A Newly Launched Music Label & Production Studio Connecting Japanese Musicians, Artists, & Culture-Makers To The World
The Band's Classic Third Album 'Stage Fright', Celebrated With Remixed, Remastered And Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition Releases
SiriusXM Reveals 'Future Five For 2021' And Welcomes 'The Class Of 2020' In Music
Ringo Starr Releases "Here's To The Nights," An All Starr Single From Forthcoming EP 'Zoom In'
Motorhead Music Heavy Rock Outfit Budderside Announce Whisky A Go Go Livestream 12/24 In Celebration Of Lemmy's Birthday
UK Rap Legend Wretch 32 Announced As 0207 Def Jam Creative Director
John Garrison Shares New Video For 'The Revolution Is Just Waiting A Name'
"iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One" Event Will Feature All-New Performances From Billie Eilish & Foo Fighters
24kGoldn & DaBaby Team In New Video For "Coco"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0210531 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015838146209717 secs