Disclosure Release Special Edition Of "Energy" Album



Released in August 2020, ENERGY has been nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album - becoming their third consecutive album to earn a nomination in the category. Combined global streams of ENERGY have topped 187 million and album sales have reached 152,000. "My High" ft. Aminé and slowthai, named by NPR as one of the 100 Best Songs of 2020, is nominated for Best Dance Recording. This gives the Lawrence brothers a total of seven GRAMMY nominations across seven years.



Current single, "



2020 has been a strange time for everyone but despite live shows being off the table and clubs closed, Guy and



ENERGY Special Edition Tracklist:



Disc 1

Watch Your Step (Kelis)

Lavender (Channel Tres) *

My High (Aminé, slowthai)*

Who Knew? (Mick Jenkins)*

Douha (Mali Mali) (Fatoumata Diawara)

Fractal (Interlude)

Ce N'est Pas (Blik Bassy)

ENERGY

Thinking 'Bout You (Interlude)

Birthday (Kehlani, Syd)

Reverie (Common)



Disc 2

Ecstasy

Tondo (Eko Roosevelt)

Expressing What Matters

Etran (Etran Finatawa)

Get Close

Know Your Worth (Khalid)

Talk (Khalid)

Birthday (Disclosure VIP Remix (Kehlani, Syd)

Birthday (MJ Cole Remix) (MJ Cole)



Disc 3

Who Knew? (Wookie Remix) (Mick Jenkins) (Wookie)

Watch Your Step (Denis Sulta Remix) (Kelis)(Denis Sulta)

Ce n'est pas (Axel Boman Remix) (Blick Bassy) (Axel Boman)

Douha (Mali Mali) (Theo Kottis Remix) (Fatoumata Diawara) (Theo Kottis)

Douha (Mali Mali) (Joe Goddard Remix) (Fatoumata Diawara) (Joe Goddard)

Watch Your Step (Harvey Sutherland Remix) (Kelis) (Harvey Sutherland)

Who Knew? (DJ Seinfeld Remix) (Mick Jenkins) (DJ Seinfeld)

Watch Your Step (Disclosure VIP) (Kelis)

Watch Your Step (Disclosure VIP) (Edit) (Kelis)

My High (The Martinez Brothers Remix) (Aminé, slowthai) (The Martinez Brothers)

Watch Your Step (Picard Brothers Remix) (Kelis) (Picard Brothers)

Etran (Nic Fanciulli Remix) (Etran Finatawa) (Nic Fanciulli)

Douha (Mali Mali ) (DJ Streaks) (Fatoumata Diawara)

My High (Edit) (Aminé) (slowthai)

