CamelPhat Release Video For "Easier"

Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand dance acts around, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, Grammy nominated producer duo CamelPhat have unveiled the official video for their latest anthem 'Easier'. Directed by Tom Haines, the video portrays a series of dancers performing alone in empty London nightclub FOLD. The visual is a tribute to struggling night clubs which are still closed due to the pandemic. CamelPhat have been throwing their support behind nightlife & hospitality industries affected by Covid 19, petitioning for campaigns such as Let Us Dance and recently recording their BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix at an empty Printworks.The director Tom Haines says: There's nothing more frustrating than knowing all that energy and potential we collectively enjoy is hanging in the balance, mothballed while it waits to be reanimated. That's what I wanted to conjure with the video for Easier, the idea that it's just within reach, that the rich history of clubbing and dance music and all that brings with it, is in the ether. I hope that it's by parts joyous, ecstatic and also emotional as a video. Shooting it was just a dream, having been holed up at home so much, to then be in a club environment with a creative team was truly amazing and hearing the song blasting on a proper system, watching Dominant our dancer do their thing, genuinely gave me goosebumps.Last month, CamelPhat released their highly anticipated debut album 'Dark Matter', one of the biggest indie/electronic crossover albums of the year. The record features a host of A-list collaborations as well as new and upcoming artists, including the legendary Noel Gallagher, Jake Bugg, Yannis Philipakkis as well as Skream, Eli & Fur and Will Easton. CamelPhat will be embarking on their biggest ever UK headline tour to date in 2021 which has already sold over 20,000 tickets. The Grammy nominated pair will bring their widely acclaimed sound across the UK playing in Liverpool, Bristol, Glasgow, Newcastle and Leeds before rounding the tour off with a mammoth performance at London's The SSE Arena Wembley on 17th April, making history as the first house act to ever headline the iconic venue.Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand dance acts around, CamelPhat have enjoyed stellar success over the past few years. Making their mark with their 2017 Grammy-nominated hit Cola, the Liverpool duo have continued to release huge hits such as 'Hypercolour' with Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis, Breathe, Panic Room ft Au/Ra, Rabbit Hole, and 'Be Someone' alongside Jake Bugg. The pair have been consistently supported by industry heavyweights including Annie Mac, Zane Lowe, Danny Howard and Pete Tong. The duo are also firm favourites on the festival circuit playing some of the world's biggest events such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Reading & Leeds, Creamfields, Warehouse Project, and Parklife.



