News
Classical 21/12/2020

Orchestra Reimagines Metallica's 'The Shortest Straw' In New Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) What would happen if you took And Justice for All, the iconic 1988 album from Thrash Metal icons, Metallica, and reimagined it for a Classical orchestra? Add to that four emerging Jazz and Soul vocalists. You're left with one of the most intriguing interpretations of Rock material ever recorded. Brought to you by Little Kruta, featuring a band comprised entirely of women, Justice will forever change the way you perceive Metallica, Classical Music, and what an audiophile recording can be.

On Justice, Little Kruta, consisting of Kristine Kruta (Musical Director & Cello), Maria Im (Concert Mistress & Violin), Katie Jacoby (Violin & Soloist), Chiara Fasi (Violin), Molly Fletcher (Violin), Laura Sacks (viola), Tia Allen (viola), Adi Meyerson (upright bass), and Rosie Slater (percussion), are joined with sensational vocalists Alita Moses, Camille Trust, Lauren Desberg, and Jenn Mundia -- each joining for two songs.

Recorded in a decommissioned Brooklyn church, the Pierre Piscitelli arrangements of the beloved thrash melodies are completely transformed into moving pieces that will speak to fans of all genres. Justice features a fascinating blend of musical styles, influences, and personalities.

Little Kruta has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Aminé, Metro Boomin and Gunna), Late Night with Seth Meyers (K.Flay), Saturday Night Live! (Shawn Mendes), at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center (Ruff Ryders), and more. Little Kruta has joined artists including Kaki King, The Wonder Years, and Vérité both on-stage and in-studio. Comprised of master musicians who are just as comfortable in the booth as they are on stage, the foundation of this orchestra is built on a true love of playing, and led by cellist Kristine Kruta.

The album was recorded in stunning high definition fashion using our new recording methodology which pairs a stereo ribbon microphone capturing crystal clear vocal performance and the immaculate acoustics of the church in which the album was recorded. This new recording style will leave you feeling like the band is right in front of you while still creating a timeless presence that will have you coming back for years to come.






