Danish Musician ZAAR To Premiere Homesick Music Video On Youtube

ZAAR (Composer) - ZAAR is the solo-project of vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Sara Flindt from Aarhus, Denmark. ZAAR creates a majestic and experimental sound through blasting synths, voice manipulations and a mishmash of drum sounds. In 2018 ZAAR debuted twin singles 'The Last Song' and 'Foolish Ways' that caused the Danish music scene to open its eyes. In the fall of 2019, her debut EP 'Lost My Sense of Humor' was released after being recorded at the legendary Ocean Sound Recordings in Norway. ZAAR has played festivals such as G! Festival in the Faroe Islands, SPOT Festival, Rockwood New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Iceland-based Danish musician, ZAAR (the solo project of Sara Flindt) premiered the music video for Homesick on Sunday, December 20.Homesick is a viscerally tangible story of a woman and her compulsive, introverted desire for connection. This music video is a cinematic interpretation of Danielle Agami's solo dance-theatre performance Framed, which is centered around a break up, and the nomadic life of an artist. Not only a rounded portrait of a dancer, but of a woman inhabiting an ever-evolving emotional environment, Homesick utilizes the medium of dance to externalize, express, and even explain the harmony, synchronicity, and stutter of the interpersonal."In 2018 I saw Danielle Agami's Framed, in Los Angeles, which was centered around a breakup, and her life as an immigrant, and female artist" said director Samantha Shay. "About a month later I was in Reykjavik, where I met Sara Flindt, and not long after heard her EP 'Lost My Sense of Humor' and felt a powerful correlation between what Danielle and Sara had created. Both pieces, one dance-theatre, and one music, were about women and their relationships, their search for home, and the restless urgency of their creativity. When we all gathered back in Reykjavik to film the first segment of Homesick, we were all, in many ways, at different crossroads in our lives, figuring out what we wanted, where we wanted to be, and who we wanted to be with, and in many ways, this interdisciplinary piece is a portrait of that intrinsic longing we all have to build our lives, to search for meaning, and for some strange reason, our impulse never fully admit how much we want it."The music video for Homesick will coincide with Source Material's presentation of a short dance film version of the piece, also starring dancer and choreographer Danielle Agami (Batsheva Dance Company, Ate9), directed by Samantha Shay (In These Uncertain Times with Source Material), and featuring original music composed by ZAAR (Iceland-based Danish musician). The full-length performance will be livestreamed on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 10:00 am PDT/1 PM EDT followed by a Q&A with Samantha Shay (Director), Danielle Agami (Dancer & Choreographer), Victoria Sendra (Cinematographer), and Sara Flindt (Composer), moderated by Dance Artist, Filmmaker, and Professor of Dance Cinema at CalArts, Francesca Penzani. The recorded performance will be available for purchase and viewing through Sunday, January 10, 2021. Admission is a sliding scale donation of $10-$25. No one will be turned away due to a lack of funds. Tickets are available for advance purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/homesick-livestream-tickets-132089498245.ZAAR (Composer) - ZAAR is the solo-project of vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Sara Flindt from Aarhus, Denmark. ZAAR creates a majestic and experimental sound through blasting synths, voice manipulations and a mishmash of drum sounds. In 2018 ZAAR debuted twin singles 'The Last Song' and 'Foolish Ways' that caused the Danish music scene to open its eyes. In the fall of 2019, her debut EP 'Lost My Sense of Humor' was released after being recorded at the legendary Ocean Sound Recordings in Norway. ZAAR has played festivals such as G! Festival in the Faroe Islands, SPOT Festival, Rockwood Music Hall, Iceland Airwaves, Nordic Delight in the Netherlands, Roskilde Festival, LungA, and Nuuk Nordic Culture festival in 2019.



