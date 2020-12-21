Grammy Hall Of Fame Welcomes Recordings By A Tribe Called Quest, Billie Holiday, Journey, Linda Ronstadt, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, USA For Africa, Village People And More As 2021 Inductions





Single New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today the Recording Academy welcomes the 2021 inductees for the distinguished GRAMMY Hall Of Fame®, continuing its ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating timeless recordings. This year's additions recognize a diverse range of both single and album recordings at least 25 years old that exhibit qualitative or historical significance. Recordings are reviewed each year by a special member committee comprised of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts, with final approval by the Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees. With 29 new titles, the Hall, now in its 48th year, currently totals 1,142 recordings."We are proud to announce this year's diverse roster of GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspires music makers of tomorrow," said Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog."The 2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees range from A Tribe Called Quest's The Low End Theory to Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.. The list also features Billie Holiday's "Solitude," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Linda Ronstadt's Canciones De Mi Padre, Patti Smith's Horses, USA For Africa's "We Are The World," and Village People's "Y.M.C.A." Other inductees include recordings by Beastie Boys, Leonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of London, The Cars, Elizabeth Cotton, Joe Cocker, Vernon Dalhart, Dr. John, Peter Gabriel, Emmylou Harris, Isaac Hayes, Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra, Kansas Joe And Memphis Minnie, Kolisch String Quartet, John Mayall With Eric Clapton, Dolly Parton, Pearl Jam, Kenny Rogers, Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble, The Cannonball Adderley Quintet, Irma Thomas, and Betty Wright.Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2021 recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, see below. For more information about the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame or the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, please visit GRAMMY.com.2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees"AU CLAIR DE LA LUNE"Édouard-Léon Scott De MartinvilleSingleBLUES BREAKERSJohn Mayall With Eric ClaptonAlbumCANCIONES DE MI PADRE Linda RonstadtAlbum"CLEAN UP WOMAN"Betty WrightSingle"COPENHAGEN"Fletcher Henderson And His OrchestraSingle"DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'"JourneySingle"FREIGHT TRAIN" Elizabeth CottenSingleGREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK, N.J.Bruce SpringsteenAlbumHORSESPatti SmithAlbumHOT BUTTERED SOULIsaac HayesAlbumIN THE RIGHT PLACEDr. JohnAlbumLICENSED TO ILLBeastie BoysAlbumMAD DOGS & ENGLISHMENJoe CockerAlbumMERCY, MERCY, MERCY! LIVE AT "THE CLUB"The Cannonball Adderley QuintetAlbumRAVEL: PIANO CONCERTO IN G MAJORLeonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of LondonAlbumSCHOENBERG: THE FOUR STRING QUARTETSKolisch String QuartetAlbumSO Peter GabrielAlbum"SOLITUDE"Billie HolidaySingleTEN Pearl JamAlbumTEXAS FLOODStevie Ray Vaughan And Double TroubleAlbumTHE CARSThe CarsAlbum"THE GAMBLER"Kenny RogersSingleTHE LOW END THEORYA Tribe Called QuestAlbum"TIME IS ON MY SIDE"Irma ThomasSingleTRIODolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou HarrisAlbum"WE ARE THE WORLD"USA For AfricaSingle"WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS"Kansas Joe And Memphis MinnieSingle"WRECK OF THE OLD 97"Vernon DalhartSingle"Y.M.C.A."Village PeopleSingle



