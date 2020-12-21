Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 21/12/2020

Grammy Hall Of Fame Welcomes Recordings By A Tribe Called Quest, Billie Holiday, Journey, Linda Ronstadt, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, USA For Africa, Village People And More As 2021 Inductions
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today the Recording Academy welcomes the 2021 inductees for the distinguished GRAMMY Hall Of Fame®, continuing its ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating timeless recordings. This year's additions recognize a diverse range of both single and album recordings at least 25 years old that exhibit qualitative or historical significance. Recordings are reviewed each year by a special member committee comprised of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts, with final approval by the Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees. With 29 new titles, the Hall, now in its 48th year, currently totals 1,142 recordings.

"We are proud to announce this year's diverse roster of GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspires music makers of tomorrow," said Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog."

The 2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees range from A Tribe Called Quest's The Low End Theory to Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.. The list also features Billie Holiday's "Solitude," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Linda Ronstadt's Canciones De Mi Padre, Patti Smith's Horses, USA For Africa's "We Are The World," and Village People's "Y.M.C.A." Other inductees include recordings by Beastie Boys, Leonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of London, The Cars, Elizabeth Cotton, Joe Cocker, Vernon Dalhart, Dr. John, Peter Gabriel, Emmylou Harris, Isaac Hayes, Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra, Kansas Joe And Memphis Minnie, Kolisch String Quartet, John Mayall With Eric Clapton, Dolly Parton, Pearl Jam, Kenny Rogers, Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble, The Cannonball Adderley Quintet, Irma Thomas, and Betty Wright.

Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2021 recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, see below. For more information about the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame or the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, please visit GRAMMY.com.

2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees

"AU CLAIR DE LA LUNE"
Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville
Single

BLUES BREAKERS
John Mayall With Eric Clapton
Album

CANCIONES DE MI PADRE
Linda Ronstadt
Album

"CLEAN UP WOMAN"
Betty Wright
Single

"COPENHAGEN"
Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra
Single

"DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'"
Journey
Single

"FREIGHT TRAIN"
Elizabeth Cotten
Single

GREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK, N.J.
Bruce Springsteen
Album

HORSES
Patti Smith
Album

HOT BUTTERED SOUL
Isaac Hayes
Album

IN THE RIGHT PLACE
Dr. John
Album

LICENSED TO ILL
Beastie Boys
Album

MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN
Joe Cocker
Album

MERCY, MERCY, MERCY! LIVE AT "THE CLUB"
The Cannonball Adderley Quintet
Album

RAVEL: PIANO CONCERTO IN G MAJOR
Leonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of London
Album

SCHOENBERG: THE FOUR STRING QUARTETS
Kolisch String Quartet
Album

SO
Peter Gabriel
Album

"SOLITUDE"
Billie Holiday
Single

TEN
Pearl Jam
Album

TEXAS FLOOD
Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble
Album

THE CARS
The Cars
Album

"THE GAMBLER"
Kenny Rogers
Single

THE LOW END THEORY
A Tribe Called Quest
Album

"TIME IS ON MY SIDE"
Irma Thomas
Single

TRIO
Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris
Album

"WE ARE THE WORLD"
USA For Africa
Single

"WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS"
Kansas Joe And Memphis Minnie
Single

"WRECK OF THE OLD 97"
Vernon Dalhart
Single

"Y.M.C.A."
Village People
Single






