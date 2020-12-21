Katy Perry Unveils Official Video For "Not The End Of The World" Starring Zooey Deschanel





"Not the End of the World" is a track from Katy's new album, SMILE, which has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly two billion combined streams to date. Katy performed a medley of "Never Really Over," "Not the End of the World" and "Roar" at the T Mall



Katy recently came together with Coca-Cola to reimagine "Resilient" - a song from SMILE. Partnering with critically acclaimed DJ/producer Tiësto and introducing the vocal stylings of rising star Aitana, the remix is an uplifting, inclusive anthem for our times. The accompanying visual - "Resilient" feat.



The Los Angeles Times hailed SMILE as "still quintessentially Perry: buoyant, playful, neon pop" in a recent Sunday Calendar cover story. Rolling Stone said, "Katy Perry gets back to basics" with Smile and, praising the title track, noted, "Over an upbeat, dance-driven groove to match the positive vibes of the lyrics, Perry extols the virtue of perseverance." US Weekly said, "'Only Love' is a stunning, finger-snapping midtempo about moving on from mistakes." USA Today observed, "Perry's newfound joy and contentment come through on much of 'Smile,' which contains some of her catchiest and most carefree songs since 2013's 'Prism.'" RIFF Magazine declared, "Smile is the album that meets the moment of the age we live in. A fitting celebration of strength, pain and individuality under dire circumstances."



Since Katy Perry's Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks with her albums One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, PRISM and Witness. Her summer 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified GOLD and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly 2 Billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" recently surpassed three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone, while "



Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF



Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality. She has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's



Emmy, Golden New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After years of being mistaken for one another by fans, Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel find that even extraterrestrials have trouble telling them apart in the official video for "Not the End of the World," which premiered today on Vevo. While on maternity leave, Katy set the concept in motion, suggesting that the acclaimed actress-musician step in for her. Female directing duo Similar But Different (The Chainsmokers, Liam Payne) rose to the challenge, concocting a tale of mistaken identity with nods to sci-fi films and Katy's " California Gurls " video. Acting on orders to abduct Katy, two aliens accidentally beam up Zooey instead. Can Zooey pull off a Katy Perry concert and save Planet Earth from self-destruction?"Not the End of the World" is a track from Katy's new album, SMILE, which has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly two billion combined streams to date. Katy performed a medley of "Never Really Over," "Not the End of the World" and "Roar" at the T Mall Double 11 Gala and teamed up with Darius Rucker for a soulful rendition of " Only Love " at the American Music Awards. She also appeared in "The Disney Holiday Singalong," which aired on ABC. View her segment, which features "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas"!Katy recently came together with Coca-Cola to reimagine "Resilient" - a song from SMILE. Partnering with critically acclaimed DJ/producer Tiësto and introducing the vocal stylings of rising star Aitana, the remix is an uplifting, inclusive anthem for our times. The accompanying visual - "Resilient" feat. Aitana (Tiësto Remix) - Open To Better Film - reflects the positivity and optimism of the Coca-Cola 'Open' platform.The Los Angeles Times hailed SMILE as "still quintessentially Perry: buoyant, playful, neon pop" in a recent Sunday Calendar cover story. Rolling Stone said, "Katy Perry gets back to basics" with Smile and, praising the title track, noted, "Over an upbeat, dance-driven groove to match the positive vibes of the lyrics, Perry extols the virtue of perseverance." US Weekly said, "'Only Love' is a stunning, finger-snapping midtempo about moving on from mistakes." USA Today observed, "Perry's newfound joy and contentment come through on much of 'Smile,' which contains some of her catchiest and most carefree songs since 2013's 'Prism.'" RIFF Magazine declared, "Smile is the album that meets the moment of the age we live in. A fitting celebration of strength, pain and individuality under dire circumstances."Since Katy Perry's Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks with her albums One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, PRISM and Witness. Her summer 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified GOLD and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly 2 Billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" recently surpassed three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone, while " Dark Horse " is close behind with over 2.9 billion views. Katy was also the first female artist to have four videos surpass a billion views each. Her videos for " Firework " and "Last Friday Night" have over one billion views. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador as a result of her commitment to improving the lives of children worldwide. Katy has used her powerful voice to advocate for children and support UNICEF's mission to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. She was awarded with the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award in 2016.Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality. She has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, and amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018. She has also performed at various events to raise funds for the fight against HIV/AIDS, including 2009's Life Ball and 2016's amfAR Cannes Gala.Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy nominee and Critics' Choice Award winner Zooey Deschanel has charmed big and small screen audiences through her nuanced leading performances in films like "(500) Days of Summer," the Christmas classic "Elf," "Yes Man," "Almost Famous" and the hit television series," New Girl ". Her band, She & Him, has released six albums.



