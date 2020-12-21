Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 21/12/2020

Ed Sheeran Drops Surprise Track 'Afterglow'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ed Sheeran has dropped a brand-new, surprise track titled 'Afterglow' especially for his fans - the track is available now on all DSPs.

Alongside Ed's self-created artwork, he has also unveiled a one-take performance video for the song, which you can view on Top40-Charts.com!

Ed Sheeran says: "Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It's not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year's. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x"

Recently unveiled as the most-streamed British artist of 2020 in the UK, Sheeran - who is currently on an extended break - wrote the track with David Hodges and FRED (the latter also produced the track together with Ed Sheeran). Co-production comes from PARISI.






