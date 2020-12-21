Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 21/12/2020

Country Singer/Songwriter K.T. Oslin Passes Away At 78

Country Singer/Songwriter K.T. Oslin Passes Away At 78
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) K.T. Oslin, one of the most iconic and defining voices in Country Music, passed away today, Dec. 21, 2020. She was 78.

Oslin came to notoriety in the 1980s with her female anthem "80's Ladies," earning her two CMA Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year in 1988.

In addition to multiple Grammys and ACM Awards, Oslin was inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and was voted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.
"K.T. Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in Country Music and was a strong influence for women with her hit '80's Ladies'. I was fortunate to work with K.T. on a number of television shows in the late 90s. She was always gracious to the crews and up-and-coming talent performing alongside her. She truly had one of the best voices in the history of our format. Our thoughts go out to her loved ones at this difficult time." -Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO.






