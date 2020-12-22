Manny Halley Produced 'True To The Game 2' Now Available On All Major VOD Platforms





TRUE TO THE GAME 2 stars Vivica A. Fox ("



Directed by Jamal Hill ("Brotherly Love," "



Though Gena is far from home, her life in Philly seems to always make an appearance. Someone from Quadir's circle has avenged his death with a hit on Jerrell's crew members, reigniting another war between the two crews. Jerell (Fuller) is determined to get paid by any means necessary— and he'll start with Gena.



"Following an exciting and successful theatrical launch, which included two weeks in the top-10 at the box office and multiple weeks as the highest-grossing independent film, we are thrilled to expand the reach of TRUE TO THE GAME 2 to home audiences starting tomorrow," says Manny Halley, TTTG2 producer and founder of Imani Motion Pictures/Faith Media Distribution. "We at IMP value and appreciate the movie going experience and will continue to support exhibitors with new releases in the coming months. That said we also truly appreciate that during this unprecedented time that many films are being watched from living rooms worldwide and look forward to new and repeat viewers supporting our film through our great on demand partners."



Supporting cast include Rotimi ("



TRUE TO THE GAME 2 is written by Preston A. Whitmore II and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley.



The official TRUE TO THE GAME 2 soundtrack is also available on iTunes, Spotify and digital platforms and features songs including:

Guillotine (feat.

Choosy Lover (feat. O.T. Genasis) - Jeremih

Star (feat.

Use 2 - Freeway

Chainz On (feat. Derez De'Shon) - London On Da Track

What's the Cost - Rotimi



Game On You - YK Osiris

Trap Harder - Waka Flocka Flame

Crazy Kind of Love -

Raised by Goats (feat. Flyguy Tana & Shad Da God) - Wheezy

See Sum (feat. WC KIL) - Manny World



Facebook: @TrueToTheGameMovie

Twitter: @TrueToTheGameMovie

Instagram: TrueToTheGameMovie

Hashtags: #TrueToTheGameMovie #TrueToTheGame2

Website: https://truetothegame2.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Imani Motion Pictures/Faith Media Distribution's urban action film TRUE TO THE GAME 2, based on the original New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods is now available video on demand. The film, which debuted on more than 250 screens nationwide on Friday, November 6th, has grossed more than $1 million in its theatrical run continues to play in theaters simultaneously.TRUE TO THE GAME 2 stars Vivica A. Fox (" Empire "), Andra Fuller ("The Haves and the Have Nots"), Erica Peeples ("Fall Girls"), Niatia " Lil Mama " Kirkland ("When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story"), Iyana Halley (HBO's "Sharp Objects") and Jeremy Meeks.Directed by Jamal Hill ("Brotherly Love," " Deuces "), TRUE TO THE GAME 2 picks up a year after the murder of drug dealer Quadir Richards, whose death carries consequences for all who knew him -- especially Gena (Peeples), his love interest. Separating herself from Philly's dangerous scene, Gena has reinvented herself as a journalist, living and working in New York City. Forced to take some time off of work, Gena is sent on assignment to Los Angeles for a career-changing story.Though Gena is far from home, her life in Philly seems to always make an appearance. Someone from Quadir's circle has avenged his death with a hit on Jerrell's crew members, reigniting another war between the two crews. Jerell (Fuller) is determined to get paid by any means necessary— and he'll start with Gena."Following an exciting and successful theatrical launch, which included two weeks in the top-10 at the box office and multiple weeks as the highest-grossing independent film, we are thrilled to expand the reach of TRUE TO THE GAME 2 to home audiences starting tomorrow," says Manny Halley, TTTG2 producer and founder of Imani Motion Pictures/Faith Media Distribution. "We at IMP value and appreciate the movie going experience and will continue to support exhibitors with new releases in the coming months. That said we also truly appreciate that during this unprecedented time that many films are being watched from living rooms worldwide and look forward to new and repeat viewers supporting our film through our great on demand partners."Supporting cast include Rotimi (" Power "), Tamar Braxton ("Braxton Family Values"), Faith Evans, Waka Flocka, Bre-Z ("All American"), Bernice Burgos, Juliet "Juju" Cee, London on Da Track and Paul Saucido ("Friday Night Lights").TRUE TO THE GAME 2 is written by Preston A. Whitmore II and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley. David Wolfgang ("Bloomers") serves as director of photography.The official TRUE TO THE GAME 2 soundtrack is also available on iTunes, Spotify and digital platforms and features songs including:Guillotine (feat. Future & Yo Gotti) - Wheezy BeatsChoosy Lover (feat. O.T. Genasis) - JeremihStar (feat. Nicole Bus & Dave East) - DeJ LoafUse 2 - FreewayChainz On (feat. Derez De'Shon) - London On Da TrackWhat's the Cost - Rotimi Queen - SOGame On You - YK OsirisTrap Harder - Waka Flocka FlameCrazy Kind of Love - Tamar BraxtonRaised by Goats (feat. Flyguy Tana & Shad Da God) - WheezySee Sum (feat. WC KIL) - Manny WorldFacebook: @TrueToTheGameMovieTwitter: @TrueToTheGameMovieInstagram: TrueToTheGameMovieHashtags: #TrueToTheGameMovie #TrueToTheGame2Website: https://truetothegame2.com/



