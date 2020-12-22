Contradash Releases His Interscope Debut 'All-Star,' Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based contradash releases 'ALL-STAR,' his 10-track debut for Interscope Records, out today. 'ALL-STAR' is the culmination of a breakthrough year for contradash, who signed with Interscope Records after his song "blocked" catapulted him from 250 monthly Spotify listeners to 250,000. Since then the 22-year-old talent has made early fans of Billboard, Flaunt, AltPress and more with his seamless cross-pollination of emo, pop and hip-hop into a sound tailor-made for lovelorn gen-Z'ers.



Also out today is the official music video for 'ALL-STAR' track "hi neighbor," in which contradash crushing on the girl next door. Watch the song get its own full-blown garage concert moment via Ones To Watch.



contradash told PAPER Magazine about 'ALL-STAR,' "It's all of the songs that changed my life. I didn't want to put anything out until I felt like I was an all-star. I grew up playing sports and if you're a well-rounded enough player, there's always an all-star team. I remember feeling like a celebrity when I made the all-star team in fifth grade. Even though the status was imaginary, that was the fuel for this project."



contradash loves moving between extremes, and the songs on 'ALL-STAR' are no exception. "white lie," produced by Russ Chell (Lil Nas X, Cardi B), is a guitar-driven revision of 2000s pop-punk, while "yo-yo" balances downtempo hooks with masterful wordplay. contradash harkens back to his days practicing flows in his bedroom, packing clever turns of phrase into his lyrics without ever sacrificing pop appeal. "I want to be able to compete with your favorite rapper and your favorite rock star," he says.

'ALL-STAR' is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more from contradash in 2021.



PRAISE FOR CONTRADASH

' a contender to rule over America's playlists." - AltPress

"Taut songwriting, whip-smart raps….incredibly addictive....blending emo tropes with an awareness of West Coast rap." -CLASH

"...captures the raw and emphatic emotions injected within each lyric, highlighting his ability to create his own unique lane in an oversaturated music industry…." -FLAUNT

"refuses to be boxed in" -Lyrical Lemonade

"Undeniably good." - Ones To Watch

"Earworm songwriting...a must-listen...contradash has already established a clear sound and style" - Pigeons & Planes



ALL-STAR track list

1.yo-yo

2.blocked

3.hi neighbor

4.wayout

5.pajamas

6.favorite color

7.come w/ me

8.petal pickin'

9.keep me around

10.still lookin' in the wrong places for it

umusic.digital/yewxtb



