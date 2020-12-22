Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 22/12/2020

Extended Sneak Peek Now Available Of Disney And Pixar's Upcoming New Film "Soul"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As Disney and Pixar's "Soul" nears its debut on Disney+ on December 25, a new sneak peek of the critically acclaimed feature film is now available. In the movie, Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) is a middle-school band teacher who dreams of playing in the best jazz club in town. Filmmakers found they could relate to the character's passion for music.

Director Pete Docter grew up in a musical family and plays the double bass. "My folks are both teachers and both musicians," says Docter. "There are three kids and we all became musicians. I think my mom enjoyed having the Von Trapp family; when people would come over, we'd have to perform. My two sisters stuck with it—one is a cellist with the Metropolitan Opera, and the other one is violist and a teacher."

Co-director Kemp Powers, who used to be a music writer, played the alto saxophone in a jazz band during high school. His affinity for jazz plays a big role in his personal life. "My son's name is Mingus," says Powers. "He's named after Charles Mingus. A lot of us Gen Xers, particularly Black Gen Xers, fell in love with the bebop-era jazz artists—John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Miles Davis, of course Herbie Hancock. These guys were musical icons that—specifically in New York City—inform so much of the other big musical genre in the city, which is hip hop. The background tunes of my life are jazz and hip hop."
"Life has so much to offer," says Joe in the sneak peek. "We only have a short time on this planet. Don't miss out on the joys of life. Remember to enjoy every minute of it."

Disney and Pixar's "Soul" also features the voices of Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Donnell Rawlings, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs. The film is directed by Docter, co-directed by Powers and produced by Dana Murray. Jazz compositions & arrangements are by globally renowned musician and GRAMMY nominee Jon Batiste, while Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross ("The Social Network") composed an original score.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.






Most read news of the week
Introducing Frank Renaissance, A Newly Launched Music Label & Production Studio Connecting Japanese Musicians, Artists, & Culture-Makers To The World
The Band's Classic Third Album 'Stage Fright', Celebrated With Remixed, Remastered And Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition Releases
SiriusXM Reveals 'Future Five For 2021' And Welcomes 'The Class Of 2020' In Music
Justin Bieber Announces Additional Airings For 'Arena-Sized' New Year's Livestream Concert Presented By T-Mobile
Motorhead Music Heavy Rock Outfit Budderside Announce Whisky A Go Go Livestream 12/24 In Celebration Of Lemmy's Birthday
"iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One" Event Will Feature All-New Performances From Billie Eilish & Foo Fighters
John Garrison Shares New Video For 'The Revolution Is Just Waiting A Name'
Low Cut Connie's Private Lives Receives Year-End Acclaim From Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Fresh Air, Popmatters And More
'Stand Up: A Global Citizen Prize Project' Album Out Now Ahead Of Global Citizen Prize Award Ceremony


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0212729 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016069412231445 secs