United Alliance Music Group Celebrates Continued Success In 2020

This is just the beginning for this independent, Nashville-based label. With artist care and success being the priority, it is clear that continued greatness is on the horizon for United Alliance New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the year 2020 coming to a close, label and global distribution service, UAMG celebrates their artists and highlights the successes from the year. From number one singles on Billboard's radio and sales charts, to a philanthropic-game changing album, UAMG delivered in more ways than one.The Secret Behind Success: UAMG provides global digital distribution via its partnership with The Orchard/Sony, as well as physical retail distribution and services, via New Day Christian, for all UAMG affiliated artists, genres and musical styles. Although the experience and focus is in the Gospel and Christian musical landscape, their network and team is well versed and equipped for all genres.UAMG has done away with long-term contracts and obligations normally associated with traditional label deals, and instead, focuses on serving the artist by providing them the tools and knowledge required for sustained success, allowing artists to be "signed" to the UAMG label and reap the many benefits a major label offers, without the strings .Highlights: Artist, writer and producer, Bryan Popin started the year on a high note with the continued success of his single "All Back." The upbeat release earned him the number 1 spot on Billbboard's Gospel Radio Chart, following his sophomore set "I Got Out", which arrived at the summit with 5,000 equivalent album units. "All Back" first hit no. 1 late in December of 2019 and maintained the position into January 2020.Paralleling Popin's success, 4 time Grammy nominee, and Stellar and Dove Award winner, Jekalyn Carr earned another number 1 with the release of her single and album, "Changing Your Story" making it her fourth consecutive number 1 to date. The hit song debuted at the top of Billboard's Gospel Airplay Chart in September, followed by the release of, Changing Your Story, the full-length album.And rounding out the number 1 artists, the UAMG celebrated the accelerating career of A&P Records gospel artist, Titus Showers. The two-time Stellar Award-nominee released his single "It's Gonna Be Alright (Remix)" featuring Jermaine Dolly in April, and by July the single reached the Top 15 at Gospel Radio Airplay. Throughout the year the song continued to climb, and by October it had reached number 1 on both Billboard's Gospel Airplay Chart and Mediabase Gospel Radio Chart.Along with number ones, UAMG also celebrated the rise of sibling group Trilogy and their single "Jesus Loves Me," which reached top 40 on Billboard's Gospel Radio Chart in early August. In addition, the song " Feel Good " by Legendary Clark Sister, Jacky Clark-Chisholm featuring Mary J. Blige and Tia P., reached top 20 on Billboard Gospel Radio Chart, racking up a total of 500,000 streams!This is just the beginning for this independent, Nashville-based label. With artist care and success being the priority, it is clear that continued greatness is on the horizon for United Alliance Music Group for many years to come.



