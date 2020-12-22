Twenty One Pilots Break Guinness World Record For Longest Music Video









TWENTY ØNE PILØTS RESCHEDULED 2021 TOUR DATES:

June 18, 2021 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop Festival

June 18-20, 2021 Scheebel, Germany Hurricane Festival

June 18-20, 2021 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Southside Festival

July 01, 2021 Gdynia, Poland Open'er Festival

July 04, 2021 Arras, France Main

July 07, 2021 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival

July 09, 2021 Kiev, Ukraine

July 11, 2021 Moscow, Russia VTB Arena

July 14-17, 2021 Ostrava, Czech Republic Colours of Ostrava

July 14-18, 2021 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Electric Castle Festival New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have scored one more accolade in the final moments of 2020, officially breaking the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the longest music video with their history-making regenerative visual for hit single "Level of Concern." Conceived by the band with interactive director Jason Nickel, and award-winning storyteller / director Jason Zada, the first-ever 'Never-Ending Music Video' pulled in fan created content from over 162,000 user submissions, in real time, live on YouTube. Powered by Imposium, every three minutes and forty seconds a new music video was created and streamed live to YouTube, containing brand new content from fans. Rolling Stone called the video, "an elaborate and impressive digital feat in and of itself," while Variety spoke to Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots in-depth about the record-breaking visual. Besting the previous record holder, Pharrell and his 24-hour long video for "Happy," Twenty One Pilots' 'Never-Ending Music Video' for "Level of Concern" broadcasted for 177 days straight with a total run time of 4,264 hours, 10 mins, 25 seconds. The continuous video finally came to end on Wednesday, December 16th after some holiday oversight. Twenty One Pilots cryptically launched the project on June 12th with a 24hr livestream on their YouTube channel featuring a TV screen flashing mysterious imagery. Three million people tuned into the live broadcast with #twentyonepilots trending on Twitter for twelve hours, with over 150k tweets from the dedicated fans. From the stream fans were directed to https://usb.twentyonepilots.com/, the landing page of a complex and immersive Alternate Reality Game (ARG), which Zada developed with renowned game designer, Steve Peters. The goal of the ARG was to find a total of 20 codes, each one unlocking a virtual USB drive through which fans could download a zip file containing: images, videos, and symbols taken from the band's personal phones - clues to deciphering the remaining codes needed to solve the game. Each drive contained elements leading to the next puzzle and each code became increasingly harder to solve as the ARG progressed. Serving as the centerpiece of the video launch, upon solving all 20 codes of the ARG fans unlocked a secondary page where they were able to upload their own unique content to the official never-ending "Level of Concern" music video.TWENTY ØNE PILØTS RESCHEDULED 2021 TOUR DATES:June 18, 2021 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop FestivalJune 18-20, 2021 Scheebel, Germany Hurricane FestivalJune 18-20, 2021 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Southside FestivalJuly 01, 2021 Gdynia, Poland Open'er FestivalJuly 04, 2021 Arras, France Main Square FestivalJuly 07, 2021 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool FestivalJuly 09, 2021 Kiev, Ukraine Atlas Weekend FestivalJuly 11, 2021 Moscow, Russia VTB ArenaJuly 14-17, 2021 Ostrava, Czech Republic Colours of OstravaJuly 14-18, 2021 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Electric Castle Festival



