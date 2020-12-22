Taylor Swift Achieves Unprecedented Billboard Chart History!





Swift is the 21st artist in the Hot 100's history with at least seven No 1s, and the seventh solo woman. The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rounding out a landmark 2020, Taylor Swift closes out the year by making history once more. evermore, her latest 5 star album, bows at No 1 on the Billboard 200, and her single "willow" captures No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, cementing her as the only artist in history to simultaneously debut at No 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 twice. Taylor is the only artist ever to accomplish this historic milestone in one year.She accomplishes this feat only four months removed from the concurrent arrival of folklore and "cardigan" at No 1 on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100, respectively - which initially made her "the only artist in history to simultaneously debut at No 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100." Not to mention, "willow" is her seventh No 1 on the Hot 100 and third No 1 debut on the chart.This week, she also holds No 1 on the Billboard 200 with evermore and No 3 with folklore. Occupying these two spots, she becomes "the first woman to log two albums in the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 since 1963." Willow " drew 30 million U.S. streams and sold 59,000 downloads in the week ending Dec. 17, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also earned 12.3 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending Dec. 20.The track debuts at No 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart and No 4 on Streaming Songs, while bubbling under the Radio Songs survey. Taylor Swift scores her seventh Hot 100 leader:"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," three weeks at No. 1, beginning Sept. 1, 2012"Shake It Off," four weeks, beginning Sept. 6, 2014"Blank Space," seven weeks, beginning Nov. 29, 2014"Bad Blood," feat. Kendrick Lamar, one week, June 6, 2015"Look What You Made Me Do," three weeks, beginning Sept. 16, 2017"Cardigan," one week, Aug. 8, 2020"Willow," one week to-date, Dec. 26, 2020Swift is the 21st artist in the Hot 100's history with at least seven No 1s, and the seventh solo woman. The Beatles lead all acts with 20 No 1s, followed by Mariah Carey with 19.



