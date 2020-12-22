Foreigner To Rock First Live Socially Distant Music Festival, Orlando's Frontyard Festival



On March 23 & 24, 2021, a year after live music, theater, performances and tours were canceled and closed down across the country, FOREIGNER will take to the stage to reignite the concert scene at Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida.



"We are so happy to be able to perform live again because we and our fans really miss the experience," says FOREIGNER lead singer



The Frontyard Festival is a new purpose built, live entertainment event designed to re-engage artists and guests in a safe, socially-distanced setting. It takes place over six months in a specially-built, three-acre outdoor theater. The Frontyard Festival pays homage to the fact that our yards have become gathering places, where we see our friends and family in an open-air setting. Accordingly, the design elements—sleek woodfencing, stainless steel accents and lush greenery—are inspired by sunny, outdoor patios and front porches. The venue will feature hundreds of private, elevated boxes placed six feet from one another, allowing guests to enjoy a concert while keeping a healthy distance from others.



Covid-19 health and safety protocols—developed with guidance from federal, state and local health authorities—will be strictly enforced, including touchless temperature and bag checks at the entrance points, mask wearing outside guest boxes, and increased sanitation. And guests can order food and beverages from a group of on-site restaurants and have their orders delivered right to their boxes.



After a devastating year in which the entire live performance industry has been decimated, this heralds a new era for music, theater and the performing arts. It will also shed light on efforts and funding needed to sustain live venues and entertainment organizations across the country. And there's no better ambassador for the music industry than FOREIGNER.



FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," "Dirty White Boy," "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is," FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.



Founded in 1976, FOREIGNER's debut album produced the hits "Feels Like The First Time," "



More about FOREIGNER — including individual band member bios, tour dates, merchandise, and more — can be found on the band's official website, www.foreigneronline.com.



About Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private, not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization operating the state-of-the-art performing arts center in downtown Orlando, Fla. With its opening in November 2014, the arts center has become a gathering place for creativity and discovery, and a vibrant urban destination where artists, audiences and students come to experience, explore and learn. The two-block community destination features the 2,700-seat Walt Disney Theater, 300-seat Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Seneff Arts Plaza, AdventHealth School of the Arts, the DeVos Family Room and other event rental spaces. Under construction is Steinmetz Hall, a 1,700-seat acoustical theater, along with rehearsal, classroom, office space and commercial development spaces. Dr. Phillips Center collaborates with the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida and generous donors.

www.foreigneronline.com

www.facebook.com/Foreigner

www.twitter.com/ForeignerMusic

www.instagram.com/foreignerlive

