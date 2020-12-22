Vancouver Punk Band Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Sign With Mutant League Records



Watch for the band's debut single to hit streaming platforms in late-January with the EP following in mid-February.



Speaking on the inception of the band, guitarist Kenny Lush had this to say: "Some old friends, some laptops, GarageBand, some spicy riffs, plus a global pandemic and the end result is Rest Easy."



www.instagram.com/resteasypunx

