News
Alternative 22/12/2020

Vancouver Punk Band Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Sign With Mutant League Records

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rest Easy is a newly formed punk rock band from Vancouver, consisting of members of Daggermouth and Shook Ones. Their upcoming Mutant League Records debut 7" "Sick Day EP" was recorded in the Fall of 2020 by Tim Creviston (Misery Signals) and was mixed/mastered by Paul Miner at Buzzbomb Studios, Orange CA (Death By Stereo, Thrice).
Watch for the band's debut single to hit streaming platforms in late-January with the EP following in mid-February.

Speaking on the inception of the band, guitarist Kenny Lush had this to say: "Some old friends, some laptops, GarageBand, some spicy riffs, plus a global pandemic and the end result is Rest Easy."

www.instagram.com/resteasypunx
www.facebook.com/resteasypunx






