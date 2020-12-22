Maria Palmer Releases A New Christmas Classic Just In Time For The Festive Season





open.spotify.com/album/0T5GTtCff3zmJowWBU2pz9 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MARIA PALMER has released a new original track just in time for the holiday season with the help of Pretty Brook Records and The Online Recording Studio. The latest Yuletide classic 'I'm Keeping Christmas in My Heart' is a hopeful track reminiscent of a Michael Buble winter release and was written to inspire listeners to keep faith and hope in their hearts this season and believe in the magic of Christmas. Aside from being a singer/songwriter, Maria is also a dedicated mother of two boys. With motherhood taking centre stage, life never seemed to provide an opportunity for Maria to proceed with her music career - something she had dreamed about for her entire life. But as her boys matured, Maria began to pursue her music ambition with more tenacity. One proverb that she likes to refer to is "better late than never". Maria started with her first single in 2017 and went onto release a four-song EP in early 2018. 