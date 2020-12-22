Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 22/12/2020

Wallis - "Lonely Christmas" Hits 1,000,000+ Views On Youtube

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Lonely Christmas," the first single released by previously unknown 15-year-old artist WALLIS, has gone viral and been viewed over 1,000,000 times on YouTube in just 18 days. After receiving more than 15,000 upvotes on Reddit and being shared by Ellen DeGeneres across all her social channels, "Lonely Christmas" has become a worldwide hit for the young singer/songwriter.

While particularly poignant for a holiday season where many cannot gather with loved ones, "Lonely Christmas" has all the elements of a new Christmas classic.
"I am still in awe. When we released it, I was expecting to have a few family and friends tune in, but we never expected this incredible reaction," exclaims WALLIS. "Loneliness is a universal feeling, regardless of if you're surrounded by people or are literally alone. Though everything may feel so permanent right now, this song is a message of hope. Like I sing in the song, 'It's alright, we're just stuck at a red light.'"

WALLIS's extraordinarily soulful and technically sound vocals belie her young age. She is joined on the track by her equally talented sisters, Maren (13) and Soleil (10), who sing harmonies. WALLIS and her father, Gene Schriver, completed the song in two weeks at their home studio, and the music video was filmed in one day by her father on an iPhone 11XR at her home, neighborhood, and grandparents' house. A family friend who works as a film editor put the footage together, and "Lonely Christmas" officially was born. The video was shared from YouTube on Reddit's r/Music subreddit, where it became an immediate success - even becoming the top post on Reddit's What's Hot page!

WALLIS has been dazzling audiences with her musical skills since she was a young child. Raised in Philadelphia, she got her first taste of performing arts at the tender age of two when her parents took her to see "Peter Pan" the musical. Mesmerized by the performance, WALLIS immediately declared that performing was what she wanted to do with her life. A songwriter by the age of 9, WALLIS became a paid performer singing in local theatres, cabarets, and at 12 years old, was cast in a musical at the famed Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia. WALLIS decided to study her craft full time and is now a sophomore at a performing arts charter school.






Most read news of the week
Introducing Frank Renaissance, A Newly Launched Music Label & Production Studio Connecting Japanese Musicians, Artists, & Culture-Makers To The World
The Band's Classic Third Album 'Stage Fright', Celebrated With Remixed, Remastered And Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition Releases
SiriusXM Reveals 'Future Five For 2021' And Welcomes 'The Class Of 2020' In Music
Justin Bieber Announces Additional Airings For 'Arena-Sized' New Year's Livestream Concert Presented By T-Mobile
Motorhead Music Heavy Rock Outfit Budderside Announce Whisky A Go Go Livestream 12/24 In Celebration Of Lemmy's Birthday
"iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One" Event Will Feature All-New Performances From Billie Eilish & Foo Fighters
Low Cut Connie's Private Lives Receives Year-End Acclaim From Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Fresh Air, Popmatters And More
'Stand Up: A Global Citizen Prize Project' Album Out Now Ahead Of Global Citizen Prize Award Ceremony
Canadian Label 3P Entertainment Signs Juno Award-Winning Reggae Artists Korexion And Tony Antony


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0188229 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012879371643066 secs