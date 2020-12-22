Young Cardi Announces The Release Of His Debut Single "F.I.L"





Young Cardi's recent announcement of the release of his debut single definitely made waves in the music industry. The release date of F.I.L deliberately coincides with the month in which he was born, and if we go by what the music industry expects from Young Cardi, F.I.L is not going to be an ordinary type of love song. It is said to be dynamic and impactful, and according to Young Cardi himself, it brings together so many different types of sounds and genres. He wants F.I.L to make a statement upon its release, but all we know for now is that it will be entirely different from the typical love songs we have all come to know and love from the music industry. F.I.L is now available for pre-save or pre-order at https://ffm.to/youngcardi.opr.



Born and raised in Monaco in January 2002, Young Cardi has always displayed a passion for the arts and embraced his love for music by singing, writing songs and learning to play all sorts of instruments in his adolescents. He commented, "I have always had a love for music at a very young age, I always took time out of my day to listen and make my own music". Young Cardi's love of music manifested into a dream of becoming a recording artist. At the age of 16, he started taking active steps to pursue his dream of being a recording artist and rapper and two years later when he turned 18, he moved from Monaco to Vienna, Austria, to pursue his rapping career on a more professional scale.



The release of F.I.L is not the only thing Young Cardi is working on at the moment. He has also very recently ventured into the fashion industry to further promote the debut launch of his first single. Doing so launched his new clothing line, called Y-C, in collaboration with the brand Champion. The entire "Y-C Collection" line is available for purchasing on F.I.L Young Cardi. His clothing line consists of collections of mainly black and white hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants, caps, face masks, iPhone covers and even bean bags with the Y-C emblem subtly printed on each item.



Young Cardi's love of music is a family affair stemming from generations of artists in his family. Young Cardi is the grandson of famous actress Laila Iman, also known as "The



Young Cardi sees his grandmother and her accomplishments as an inspiration in his own career. Between his new debut single, F.I.L and his top-of-the-line clothing line, Y-C, it's clear that Young Cardi is at the top of his game with no intention of slowing down soon. As young as he is, Young Cardi admits that he is overjoyed and proud of his debut single scheduled to be released next month. F.I.L is but the first of many. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Professionally known as Young Cardi, this young rapper, singer and songwriter has always been heavily involved in the music industry following in his family's footsteps. With his new single, F.I.L set for release on the 15th of January 2021, there is no telling what the future may hold for him.Young Cardi's recent announcement of the release of his debut single definitely made waves in the music industry. The release date of F.I.L deliberately coincides with the month in which he was born, and if we go by what the music industry expects from Young Cardi, F.I.L is not going to be an ordinary type of love song. It is said to be dynamic and impactful, and according to Young Cardi himself, it brings together so many different types of sounds and genres. He wants F.I.L to make a statement upon its release, but all we know for now is that it will be entirely different from the typical love songs we have all come to know and love from the music industry. F.I.L is now available for pre-save or pre-order at https://ffm.to/youngcardi.opr.Born and raised in Monaco in January 2002, Young Cardi has always displayed a passion for the arts and embraced his love for music by singing, writing songs and learning to play all sorts of instruments in his adolescents. He commented, "I have always had a love for music at a very young age, I always took time out of my day to listen and make my own music". Young Cardi's love of music manifested into a dream of becoming a recording artist. At the age of 16, he started taking active steps to pursue his dream of being a recording artist and rapper and two years later when he turned 18, he moved from Monaco to Vienna, Austria, to pursue his rapping career on a more professional scale.The release of F.I.L is not the only thing Young Cardi is working on at the moment. He has also very recently ventured into the fashion industry to further promote the debut launch of his first single. Doing so launched his new clothing line, called Y-C, in collaboration with the brand Champion. The entire "Y-C Collection" line is available for purchasing on F.I.L Young Cardi. His clothing line consists of collections of mainly black and white hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants, caps, face masks, iPhone covers and even bean bags with the Y-C emblem subtly printed on each item.Young Cardi's love of music is a family affair stemming from generations of artists in his family. Young Cardi is the grandson of famous actress Laila Iman, also known as "The Queen of the Nile". His grandmother acted in various films and other productions throughout Egypt and other Arabic-speaking countries. Following in her footsteps, Young Cardi also spent time in the film industry as an actor. He acted in a handful of movies before deciding to follow his true passion of being a recording artist.Young Cardi sees his grandmother and her accomplishments as an inspiration in his own career. Between his new debut single, F.I.L and his top-of-the-line clothing line, Y-C, it's clear that Young Cardi is at the top of his game with no intention of slowing down soon. As young as he is, Young Cardi admits that he is overjoyed and proud of his debut single scheduled to be released next month. F.I.L is but the first of many.



