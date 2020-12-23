Joey Trap Drops Anime-Inspired Video For Track 'DIE4ME'





The official video for 'DIE4ME' is an exhilarating rollercoaster of fantasy, social realism and Joey's slick flow. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising 21-year-old rapper Joey Trap has unveiled the official video for his single 'DIE4ME', out 22nd December. The animated official video for 'DIE4ME' paints the picture of a dystopian cityscape where devilish individuals are synthesizing a disease into a hallucinogenic drug that transforms people into zombies. Joey and accomplice Kxllswxtch make a point of finding out who is responsible for flooding the city and making them pay.'DIE4ME' features on Joey's most recent album, the sprawling, 22-track Playlist For The End Of The World, which Respect Mag described as "a natural evolution of Trap's musical ability, thoughtfully curated and meticulously produced to resonate with fans"."The direction of the video was by me really and it was influenced by 'Devilman Crybaby', an anime that was insane," Joey explains. "I just wanted to do something that looked like an old Cartoon Network show, it makes it nostalgic and yet weird as f because of the newer elements added with the anime influence and the explicitness of the lyrics. I was just aiming for a different video with this. And that's what I told PDL Films to aim for when he created the treatment for MERO Estudio to animate and they went crazy again. For almost episode 2 of this world were showing off in this cartoon."Primis Player PlaceholderOne of the hardest working rappers in the game, Joey Trap has dropped no fewer than four albums in 2020 alone, amassing hundreds of millions of streams as his reputation continues to rise. Drawing comparisons to the likes of Tyler, The Creator, XXXtentacion and Travis Scott, the New York-born / San Diego based artist continues to push the envelope with his unique flow and vocal manipulation.The official video for 'DIE4ME' is an exhilarating rollercoaster of fantasy, social realism and Joey's slick flow.



