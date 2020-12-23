Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 23/12/2020

The White Stripes Share 90-Minute Animated Yule Log Video

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The White Stripes have put their own spin on the classic yule log video with a 90-minute looping illustrated clip directed by Noah Sterling. The video's soundtrack consists of songs from The White Stripes Greatest Hits (out now via Third Man/Columbia), acoustic tracks, rare b-sides and the original Christmas song "Candy Cane Children."

The first-ever official anthology of recordings from the iconic rock duo, Jack and Meg White, The White Stripes Greatest Hits highlights 26 fan-favorite and classic songs including "Seven Nation Army," "Fell In Love With A Girl," "Hotel Yorba," "Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground," "Hello Operator," "Icky Thump," "Apple Blossom," and more.

The White Stripes Greatest Hits is available now digitally worldwide and on vinyl (2xLP black vinyl) and CD in the US, as well as on CD in Canada. Vinyl and CD for the rest of the world will be available on February 12, 2021.






Most read news of the week
Introducing Frank Renaissance, A Newly Launched Music Label & Production Studio Connecting Japanese Musicians, Artists, & Culture-Makers To The World
The Band's Classic Third Album 'Stage Fright', Celebrated With Remixed, Remastered And Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition Releases
Justin Bieber Announces Additional Airings For 'Arena-Sized' New Year's Livestream Concert Presented By T-Mobile
Motorhead Music Heavy Rock Outfit Budderside Announce Whisky A Go Go Livestream 12/24 In Celebration Of Lemmy's Birthday
"iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One" Event Will Feature All-New Performances From Billie Eilish & Foo Fighters
Low Cut Connie's Private Lives Receives Year-End Acclaim From Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Fresh Air, Popmatters And More
Do Music Competitions Still Have The Same Power?
London Rapper, Yella Tzairi Returns With New 'Prisoner' EP
Danish Musician ZAAR To Premiere Homesick Music Video On Youtube


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0211620 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0036749839782715 secs