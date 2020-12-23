Andrekza Releases Visuals For Latest Single 'Nerviosa'





Dim Mak En New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Venezuelan artist and creative director ANDREKZA releases the visuals to "Nerviosa," the latest single off of her forthcoming debut EP, Cassette Lado A, set to be released early 2021 via Steve Aoki's Latin imprint - Dim Mak En Fuego. The visuals were shot in Los Angeles and directed by ANDREKZA and Macksimo, as well as edited and color corrected by the multifaceted and talented artist herself."In the video, I'm portraying a specific occurring scene I dream up in my head when I like someone so much that I get nervous to the point of getting butterflies in my stomach as I try to be myself. I love being behind the scenes in each of my projects to be able to recreate these dreams and tie them back to my music," explains ANDREKZA about the "Nerviosa" video.ANDREKZA will be ringing in the new year alongside Steve Aoki and Dim Mak En Fuego at Grand Park's NYELA, the annual flagship West Coast countdown celebration, which will be presented in a new format as a special national broadcast and streaming event for the first time. The event will feature both local and global talent for a 90-minute music and dance party, with guest performances by Platinum-recording artist and fashion icon BIA, and 2DEEP from L.A.'s own Gasolina Party. Tune into the event on Thursday, December 31, 2020, 11:00 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. on January 1, 2021 through broadcast on Fuse TV or live streaming through the Fuse YouTube channel, or Grand Park's YouTube or Facebook Live.Stay tuned for more news on ANDREKZA coming soon!Dim Mak En Fuego (DMEF) is the new home for the global Latin underground. Founded in July 2020, the imprint spotlights the genre-defying sounds burning up dance floors worldwide and fosters the boundless voices who are originating hybrid sounds in their own vision. As a breeding ground for the innovative artists pushing the scene forward, the label fuses music, visuals, fashion and internet culture to discover and develop the singular art and artists defining the sounds of tomorrow. Dim Mak En Fuego is the next evolution of Dim Mak, the iconic independent record label founded by two-time Grammy-nominated DJ/producer Steve Aoki in 1996. For more than two decades, the brand has stood at the epicenter of emerging youth culture and has shaped definitive movements across punk, indie and dance music, launching the careers of Bloc Party, The Kills, The Chainsmokers, The Bloody Beetroots, Deorro, Keys N Krates, MSTRKRFT and many others. Evolving from the eclectic vision and DIY spirit of Dim Mak, DMEF transcends genres, languages and borders, all while channeling la gente's unique music, culture and identity through the Latin experience and challenging the old ways of traditional Latin music.



