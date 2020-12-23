Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 23/12/2020

Queen Of The Dancehall Spice Releases New Single 'Frenz'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Queen of the Dancehall Spice tops the iTunes Reggae chart at #1 upon the release of her new single "Frenz." The song keeps company with diamond selling artists Shaggy and Bob Marley.

The popular platform for streaming released their chart on Monday afternoon. Positioning is determined by the number of streams an artist accumulates upon the release of their title. Spice's song "Frenz" was released by VP Records and is recognized as being a hopeful and encouraging song for listeners who may be facing adversity.

Reaction to the chart positioning was met with thanksgiving. Spice says "I'm thankful my fans are supporting this track and supporting me. This is a song many people can relate to."

Produced By Stephen "Di Genius" McGregor and SupaDups, the song was co-written by Angela Hunte (Alicia Keys & Jay-Z "Empire State of Mind"). Spice sings, "Mama used to tell me / friends not good for you girl / but I know I will learn the hard way / smile inna yuh face but chat behind yuh back..."

Debuted on the popular Instagram platform Chat and Laugh hosted by DJ Lava, "Frenz" was immediately received with positive reaction. Fans and supporters of Spice filled the Instagram screen with blue hearts and hand-praying emoji's. Spice shared the broadcast on her platform which garnered additional support.
Prior to the release of "Frenz," the Dancehall and reality TV star released "Inches." Both tracks are VP Records releases.






