Ughar der schrecklich Durstige - keyboards. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The nautical folk metallers from Storm Seeker have announced that, in the new year, a very special pearl will see the light of the seven musical seas with the release of the album 'Guns Don't Cry' via NoCut Entertainment. Here we have modern metal performed with traditional instruments.Ahead of this, the Düsseldorf-based outfit present their raucous single 'How to be a Pirate' to get your adrenaline pumping and wind you up in full swing, along with a lively video by Sandra Schmitt and Marius Bornfleth.Ladies And Gentlemen, Landlubbers and Cutthroats, come January 29, you can expect the full explosion of nautical chants with a vintage sailor look and a new approach to their trademark folk metal sound. With their nautical theme, they serve up a rough and crushing soundscape that is entangled with the sweetness of jumpy folk melodies involving the hurdy gurdy, nyckelharpa, cello and recorder.''Guns Don't Cry' is our third studio album, where every song is carefully selected and crafted with a passion for detail that lies in the small melodies and instrumental parts. Between the music and these lyrics, we take you on a joyful adventure through the winds and waves of the seven seas," says Stom Seeker frontman Timothy Abor.Recorded, mixed and mastered by Marius 'Olaf' Bornfleth, who co-produced the album with the band in the guitarist's home studio, this album includes 11 stellar tracks that will take you on a voyage to abandoned shores through winds and storms. Epic battles and mysterious creatures await you on this quest, featuring terrific Nyckelharpa and Hurdy Gurdy Solos, fiddley Accordion parts, crushing guitars and thunderous drums.This time around, frontman Timothy Abor's rough sailor voice finds accompaniment by some surprising guest vocals as Seeb of Orden Ogan, Mr. Hurley (Mr. Hurley und die Pulveraffen) and Teufel (Tanzwut) lend their epic voices to tell some nautical tales bound to give you crawly goosebumps and crazy neck pain!The journey of the small Storm Seeker ship, with its five-member crew, has led them from small harbours, with their unique mix of classic metal ensemble and melodic traditional instruments, to chart completely unknown waters in Germany and Europe. Storm Seeker's debut 'Pirate Scum' EP in 2016 was followed by gigs all over Germany, Switzerland and Italy followed, plus major festivals in Slovenia and Germany. The debut album 'Beneath in the Cold', released in May 2019, amped things up, bringing them a roaring year, touring with Haggefugg and Vogelfrey and their spring 2020 signing with NoCut Entertainment. Then, despite closed ports all over the world, they faced the storm together, playing shows with Mono Inc. all over Germany.The 'Guns Don't Cry' album will be released digitally worldwide on January 29, as well as physically in Europe. The physical release for North America will happen on March 19, 2021. There will be a vinyl edition plus a 6-sided Digipak available, in addition to a limited fan-box containing the album itself, a high quality embroidered handkerchief, a lovely band-poster and a signed autograph card! Orders can be placed at https://nocut.shop/Guns-dont-cry Storm Seeker are ready to take all those with them who have dared to defend themselves so far!Self-produced by Storm Seeker Marius 'Olaf' Bornfleth - production, recording, mixing, masteringTimothy Abor - lead vocals, bassOlaf Abor - guitars, vocals Sandy McGnomsen - cello, nyckelharpa, vocalsFabi - hurdy gurdy, recorder, vocalsUghar der schrecklich Durstige - keyboards.



