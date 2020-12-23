Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 23/12/2020

Albert Bouchard, Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult, Returns To The Billboard Charts For The First Time In 32 Years And Announces Vinyl Versions Of "Re Imaginos"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Albert Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult. The original line-up sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart "Burning For You". Bouchard contributed to songwriting, drums, and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as "Cites on Flame with Rock and Roll".

"Re Imaginos" came out on November 6th though RockHeart Records / Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group) and hit the Billboard Top 100 (#97), Albert's first time back on the charts in 32 years. Due to the overwhelming demand, "Re Imaginos" is now being released as a limited-edition vinyl release. This special run comes as a double LP gatefold edition, including extended versions of "In the Presence of Another World", "Imaginos", "Blue Oyster Cult", plus the bonus instrumental, "Imaginos Overture". And if that is not enough, the album also features liner notes by Rolling Stone editor, David Fricke. This is the ultimate presentation of the unique story that is Imaginos.

Albert is very excited to bring this to the fans as he states, "This vinyl release brings the vision for 'Imaginos' full circle, where the songs come out as a gatefold double vinyl release with each side telling a specific part of the story. It also sounds the way that Sandy and I wanted it to sound with plenty for volume and yet, plenty of headroom too. The extended mixes take advantage of the multitude of guitar tracks that I had available and also add some extra drama to some songs (as if it was really needed). Finally, it has the long-lost version of 'Imaginos Overture' that was planned for the original 'Imaginos' record, with more contributions from Joe Bouchard, Greg Holt, RJ Ronquillo, Ross The Boss Friedman, and Ace Bouchard." Deko Entertainment president Bruce Pucciarello adds, "Finally, delivered the way it needed to be. A spiritual, soulful journey that Albert was always meant to take us on, his way. Wonderful."

"Re Imaginos" Tracklist:
1. I Am the One You Warned Me Of
2. Del Rio Song
3. In the Presence of Another World (extended version)
4. Siege and Investiture of Baron Von Frankenstein's Castle At Weisseria
5. Girl That Love Made Blind
6. Astronomy
7. Imaginos (extended version)
8. Gil Blanco County
9. Blue Oyster Cult (extended version)
10. Black Telescope
11. Magna of Illusion
12. Les Invisibles
13. Imaginos Overture (LP Only).






