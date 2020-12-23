Max Restaino - Here For Christmas





https://open.spotify.com/artist/7FOzloBoqarxp9qgDfDTQm New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Producer, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Max Restaino hails from the UK. Alongside his beautifully smooth voice, he plays: saxophone, guitar, piano, harmonica, accordion and ukulele and is a well-respected name in the music biz thanks to his hard graft and talent, which has seen him work with the likes of Gregory Porter (who he played sax for) Comedian Peter Kay (TV hit Car Share & Live Show Phoenix Nights) Donny Osmond, Olly Murs and Gary Barlow, who he played accordion for on his hit song, Let Me Go and more recently on Gary's new album 'Music Played by Humans.'Max has also spent the last few years touring with his band, building up his following and discovering his sound, supporting acts.such as Tears For Fears, UB40, Peter Andre, Steps Shane Filan amongst many others. Max's latest release 'Here for Christmas' is a Jazz/Pop Christmas cracker that sets the scene for the forthcoming Album, 'Another Rainy Night In Paris,' due for release 2021.https://www.facebook.com/maxrestainomusichttps://max-music.co.uk/https://twitter.com/MaxRestainohttps://www.instagram.com/max_restaino/https://open.spotify.com/artist/7FOzloBoqarxp9qgDfDTQm



