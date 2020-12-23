Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/12/2020

Max Restaino - Here For Christmas

Max Restaino - Here For Christmas
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Producer, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Max Restaino hails from the UK. Alongside his beautifully smooth voice, he plays: saxophone, guitar, piano, harmonica, accordion and ukulele and is a well-respected name in the music biz thanks to his hard graft and talent, which has seen him work with the likes of Gregory Porter (who he played sax for) Comedian Peter Kay (TV hit Car Share & Live Show Phoenix Nights) Donny Osmond, Olly Murs and Gary Barlow, who he played accordion for on his hit song, Let Me Go and more recently on Gary's new album 'Music Played by Humans.'

Max has also spent the last few years touring with his band, building up his following and discovering his sound, supporting acts.such as Tears For Fears, UB40, Peter Andre, Steps & Shane Filan amongst many others. Max's latest release 'Here for Christmas' is a Jazz/Pop Christmas cracker that sets the scene for the forthcoming Album, 'Another Rainy Night In Paris,' due for release 2021.

https://www.facebook.com/maxrestainomusic
https://max-music.co.uk/
https://twitter.com/MaxRestaino
https://www.instagram.com/max_restaino/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7FOzloBoqarxp9qgDfDTQm






Most read news of the week
The Band's Classic Third Album 'Stage Fright', Celebrated With Remixed, Remastered And Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition Releases
Justin Bieber Announces Additional Airings For 'Arena-Sized' New Year's Livestream Concert Presented By T-Mobile
"iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One" Event Will Feature All-New Performances From Billie Eilish & Foo Fighters
Low Cut Connie's Private Lives Receives Year-End Acclaim From Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Fresh Air, Popmatters And More
Do Music Competitions Still Have The Same Power?
London Rapper, Yella Tzairi Returns With New 'Prisoner' EP
Danish Musician ZAAR To Premiere Homesick Music Video On Youtube
Secret Garden Featuring Omar Wilson, Sisqo', Raheem Devaughn & Shawn Stockman
Charlotte Morris Releases New Album "Songs For My Next Ex"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0216341 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018482208251953 secs