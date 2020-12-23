Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 23/12/2020

Phoenix Rockers This Modern Dig Deeper With "Next Time Around (Acoustic)"

Phoenix Rockers This Modern Dig Deeper With "Next Time Around (Acoustic)"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tradition dictates that once a band delivers a master for a song to the label, the label begins the distribution and marketing process and the band begins the writing process anew. This wasn't the case when Phoenix, AZ's This Modern handed "Next Time Around" over to their label 59 X Records. The combination of upbeat instrumentation and swelling chorus with reflective and inspiring lyrics made for a pop/rock banger. However, the band was left with a nagging feeling that the song could be reimagined as an acoustic track.

With the holidays around the corner, the band also wanted to deliver something that was soothing and relaxing - a much-needed distraction from the chaos of 2020. They set to work crafting an acoustic version, something they'd never done before. The simplified instrumentation enables vocalist Marcus Reardon's wistful and expressive vocals to shine through.

Stream the alternate version of "Next Time Around" here:
https://linktr.ee/59xrecords
https://soundcloud.com/59xrecords/this-modern-next-time-around-acoustic/s-lmdQaYsHVAf

Despite the global pandemic, This Modern has had an eventful 2020, releasing their single​ ​"Better Off" (which achieved over 10,000 streams in its first few weeks) and then releasing their follow up single and video, "Next Time Around," which premiered on Substream Magazine and quickly garnered over 5k views on YouTube.

The re-imagined acoustic version of "Next Time Around" is a somber departure from the band's previous releases, capturing the internal struggle and uncertainty around turning the page in the next chapter of your life. While This Modern has a reputation for throwing a party while facing the end of the world, this version of the song is more introspective and subdued. "It is the cathartic hope that we all have for another chance," said​ ​songwriter and producer, Timo Willsey.

With "Remedies", their first 7 self-produced songs, This Modern has hit the ground running on​ ​release radars. From an anthemic collaboration with The Color Morale's Garret Rapp in "Get to Me", to​ ​epic ballad choruses in "If I Should Go", This Modern has no hesitation to test traditional notions​ ​of genre boundaries.

Their 2020 debut, "Better Off", is an energetic track born from the touring​ ​woes of a global pandemic and the hope for a better path forward. This Modern has performed​ ​at Pop Culture Festival, The Great Unknown Festival, the Phoenix Suns season opener, provided direct support for Hoobastank at the Mesa Music Festival, and toured with Neon​ ​Dreams. With the added support of 59 X Records, This Modern plans to release more music​ and tour as soon as it's safe to do so.

Band members:
Marcus Reardon - vocals
Sean Whiteman - drums
Timo Willsey - programming/vocals

Website: www.thismdrn.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/thismdrn
Instagram: www.instagram.com/thismdrn
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thismdrn
Label: www.59xrecords.com






