Chris Andreucci Releases New EP With His Sights Firmly Set On Nashville

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
With an appearance at the huge SSE Hydro Arena
in Scotland, a record contract and plans to move to the revered heart of country music, Nashville, Chris Andreucci seemed to have the country world ready for the taking…then COVID happened. The massive Country 2 Country festival at the SSE Hydro, alongside such megastars as Luke Combs, Darius
Rucker and Tanya
Tucker was cancelled and the ability to move to Nashville cruelly snatched away. However, determined to live his dream, Chris is now ready to release his long-awaited EP, What Don't Kill You, six tracks of perfectly-honed country gems from the Italian-Scottish musician who looks to follow in the footsteps of Lewis Capaldi
and Paolo
Nutini and be the latest Italo-Scot to conquer to charts worldwide.
Signed to Nashville-based label Century Music
Group in 2019, Glasgow-based Chris has already played headline shows at Glasgow's iconic venue King Tut's Wah Wah Hut and the Celtic Connections show at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and 2021 will hopefully finally see him moving to Nashville. His new EP is What Don't Kill You, six modern country tracks that have been 12 months in the waiting and which immediately evoke the sounds of some of his heroes: Luke Combs, Brad Paisley
and Brent Cobb…all with a distinctly Scottish twist. A trip to America
in May 2019 and a proposed handful of dates in Nashville led to President Art Ward of Century Music
Group immediately expressing his admiration and signing Chris to the label on the spot and the world can finally get to hear
"2020 has been a crazy year. It was set to be a year full of highs - a performance at C2C Festival at The Hydro in Glasgow alongside my favourite artists such as Luke Combs, an EP launch and then a move out to Nashville in July. But in reality, like so many other people, the year was filled with lows. All my shows were cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID and as a direct result of this my visa application fell through as I had no activities lined up. In addition, the social distancing measures and restrictions in place slowed down the EP release process. I've been fortunate enough to still be able to do something that I love and I'm hopeful that next year things will slowly get back to normal. I'm looking forward to playing the rescheduled C2C gig in Glasgow as well as the Texas
Scottish Festival, in Decatur next May."
Track List
Here Comes The Rain
Tonight I'm Yours
Drinking Song
Thunderstorms & Rain
The Only Love That Never Broke My Heart
Freedom
Producer - Justin Courtelyou: Andrea Bocelli; Taylor Swift; Alan Jackson; Blake
Shelton; Alice Cooper.
Electric Guitar - Troy Lancaster: The Shires; Tracey Lawrence; Faith Hill; Tim Mcgraw
Acoustic Guitar - Pat McGrath: Craig
Morgan; Luke Bryan; Lee Brice
Bass - David
Francis: Luke Combs
Drums
- Tommy Harden: Reba McIntire; Dustin
Lynch; Taylor Swift
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CAndreucciMusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAndreucciMusic
Website: www.chrisandreucci.co.uk
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/chris-andreucci
Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/artist/4LZi4A4tswPptC1qZ9FA1q
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCajC0Pxe0GT6ze-wvdLZQtg