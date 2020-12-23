'A Perfect Planet' Music By Ilan Eshkeri From BBC's New David Attenborough Series





Composer ILAN ESHKERI says: "Creating the music for A Perfect Planet has been a hugely rewarding experience. The series celebrates the extraordinary world we are a part of as well as showing the delicate balance of the systems that support life, and what we need to do to ensure its future stability. It's a message that's very important to me and one that I believe we have a responsibility to engage with - in a way that not only educates but inspires the next generation. This influenced my approach to the music, and set me on an unconventional path. Composing the music for A Perfect Planet has also been enormously challenging - not least because of the unprecedented logistical issues of trying to record an orchestra during the lockdown! I'm grateful to everyone at the BBC and [production company] Silverback who supported me and the ideas I threw at them and I hope my music can play a small part in helping to inspire change."



In five parts, the series explores how forces of nature - volcanoes, sunlight, weather and oceans - drive, shape and support Earth's great diversity of wildlife. Its final episode examines the impact of humans on the natural world and asks what can be done to restore a perfect balance. The series includes stunning footage filmed in 31 countries across six continents.



The ongoing coronavirus crisis had a significant impact on post-production including the music. Series producer Huw Cordey says: "Sir



Planet Earth is perfect.



A Perfect Planet is a unique fusion of blue chip natural history and earth science that explains how our living planet operates. This five-part series will show how the forces of nature drive, shape and support Earth's great diversity of wildlife.



DAVID ATTENBOROUGH says: "Oceans, sunlight, weather and volcanoes - together these powerful yet fragile forces allow life to flourish in astonishing diversity. They make Earth truly unique - a perfect planet. Our planet is one in a billion, a world teeming with life. But now, a new dominant force is changing the face of Earth: humans. To preserve our perfect planet we must ensure we become a force for good"



It takes us on a stunning visual journey, from lands drenched by the Indian Monsoon to the slopes of fiery Hawaiian volcanoes, from the tidal islands of the Bahamas to the frozen wastes of Ellesmere Island. From Arctic wolves prowling moonlit landscapes in winter, to frozen wood frogs magically thawing back to life in spring; from the vampire finches of the Galapagos who drink the blood of seabirds, to the African flamingos who gather in their thousands every year in a vast volcanic lake to breed.



A Perfect Planet is produced by Silverback Films for BBC One and Discovery, and co-produced with Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF German Television, China Media Group CCTV9, France Télévisions and The Open University. It was commissioned by



A PERFECT PLANET (SOUNDTRACK FROM THE BBC SERIES) TRACKLISTING -

1 A Perfect Planet

2 A Perfect Balance

3 Wildebeest

4 Flamingos

5 Vampire Finches

6 Bears

7 Volcanoes

8 Sunlight

9 Gibbons

10 Arctic Foxes

11

12 Autumn

13 Snub-Nosed Monkeys

14 Sooty Shearwaters

15 Fire Ants

16 Giant River Turtles

17 Red Crabs

18 Summer

19 Dry Season Pt. 1

20 Dry Season Pt. 2

21 A Changing Climate

22 Marine Iguana

23 Cuttlefish

24 Mangroves

25 Manta Rays

26 Spring

27 Hardyheads

28 Rockhopper Penguins

29 Eden's Whales

30 Elephant Orphans

31 Climate Refugees

32 The Rainforest

33 Reforestation

34 A Changing Planet



Ilan Eshkeri is an award-winning composer, artist, songwriter, producer and creator. Eshkeri's work is performed in concert halls, theatres, galleries, on film and television, and in video games; his eclectic body of work is linked by his love of narrative.



Eshkeri is currently creating music for A Perfect Planet, his fourth collaboration with the legendary naturalist



Eshkeri has collaborated with Burberry on a landmark fashion show, where he composed and conducted a choral symphonic suite, Reliquary, which then reached No. 1 in the UK classical chart. Before this, he worked with astronaut Tim Peake and the European Space Agency on a film documenting his mission to the International Space Station. He continues his collaboration with Tim Peake and ESA with his spellbinding show Space Station Earth, last performed in Stockholm to an audience of 10,000. Other performance highlights include a unique concert for thousands in the gardens of the Louvre in Paris, the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Rudolfinum in Prague.



Eshkeri's many creative partnerships include artists such as

