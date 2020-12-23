New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dolls help children to increase their imagination and to make them create their own stories and narratives. The world's most famous doll Barbie is available in uncountable forms and settings. Barbie and her plastic environment have adapted to plenty of real-life situations and happenings. But is there a quarantine Barbie, yet? A Barbie wearing tracksuits, working in the home office and eating deep-frozen food night by night while watching TV and getting accustomed to day drinking after some weeks? Well, at least there is an EP called "Quarantine Barbie" by Portland's Quizboy and it will be released on the weirdest Christmas Day since the year a young couple looked for accommodation in Bethlehem.



Quizboy's EP contains six songs and three bonus tracks. The latter are 'Stage of Graves', the instrumental version of the same song and the original mix of 'Suburbia' which is featured on "Quarantine Barbie", too. And I am telling you, this might be one of the most honest and real COVID releases there are.



Quizboy play a harsh mix of Alternative Rock and Metal-influenced Punk Rock. The songs are defined by pitch-black sarcasm and nihilistic changes of style. Atmospheric rock slides into brachial growls and is easily connected by the bonds of madness. You might find some similarities to the golden times of CKY connected with the Fuck-Off attitude by Adrenalin O.D. Quizboy might have made us the perfect gift for Christmas. Also, some of the screams remind me of my beloved friend EgoTherapie .

"Quarantine Barbie" is a dark, cynical and butt-moving release of Alternative Rock without boundaries.



Quizboy - Quarantine Barbie

Release Date: December 25, 2020

Label: Audio Mirage Studios

Format: Digital

Length: 23:29

Genre: Alternative Rock / Dork Metal

Origin: Portland ( Oregon ), USA



https://twitter.com/quizboypdx

https://quizboy.bandcamp.com/album/quarantine-barbie-deluxe

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/quizboy/1456449429

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Xigg26DYRmRc9ztizOi6Q

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1EJ7OwfA5Jm7C40zUFasXz?si=ilz1VtSlSfmDxQtsr81Uuw



