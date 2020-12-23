Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 23/12/2020

H.E.R. Covers 'Christmas Time Is Here' For Amazon Music

H.E.R. Covers 'Christmas Time Is Here' For Amazon Music
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) H.E.R. knows just how to melt our hearts. The multi-awarded musician has partnered with Amazon Music to release an exclusive rendition of "Christmas Time Is Here." The holiday favorite was popularized in 1965, as it was played as the opening number in A Charlie Brown Christmas.

H.E.R. delivers a top tier form of musicianship per usual to the annual carol, lighting up not only the hearts and minds of festive loyalists but the spirits of unbelievers and grinches.

Earlier this month, H.E.R. landed her first chart leader ("B.S." with Jhené Aiko) on urban radio. The chart news arrived weeks after she scored three 2021 Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year ("I Can't Breathe"), Best R&B Song for both "Better Than I Imagined" with Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello, and "Slow Down" with Skip Marley.

In October, H.E.R. added six new gold and platinum plaques to her growing list of RIAA certifications.
She also dropped new songs: "Damage" and "Hold On."
Listen to "Christmas Time Is Here" by H.E.R. on Top40-Charts.com below:






