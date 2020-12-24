Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 24/12/2020

Treasurer Pappas Invites All To Enjoy Greek Christmas Carol Tradition

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a celebration of her Greek heritage, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas today invited one and all to enjoy traditional Greek Christmas carols "to brighten a holiday season that needs the feelings of hope and good will that only music can bring."

As part of the celebrations of Christmas and New Year in Greece, carolers go door to door in what is known as the Kalanda Tradition - "kalanda" meaning "carols" in the Greek language, Pappas explained.

A video of Greek Christmas carols played and sung by Dimitrios Dallas, an employee of her office who plays 30 instruments, can be played on Top40-Charts.com.
"Carols of the Greek Kalanda Tradition lift hearts at this time of the year, and this year all our hearts need to be lifted," Pappas said. "Greece and America are both under siege by a pandemic, and these carols are offered to help us all feel better."

In Greece, the caroling groups often are children who sing of joy and hope and the promises of a better year.
"There won't be many going door to door this holiday season," Pappas said. "But wishes for a better year will be felt fervently in Greece, as they will be here, and the songs will be heard."






Most read news of the week
The Band's Classic Third Album 'Stage Fright', Celebrated With Remixed, Remastered And Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition Releases
Justin Bieber Announces Additional Airings For 'Arena-Sized' New Year's Livestream Concert Presented By T-Mobile
"iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One" Event Will Feature All-New Performances From Billie Eilish & Foo Fighters
Danish Musician ZAAR To Premiere Homesick Music Video On Youtube
Do Music Competitions Still Have The Same Power?
Sony Music India Partners With Epic Games To Feature Indian Rapper Raftaar In New 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite Campaign
Secret Garden Featuring Omar Wilson, Sisqo', Raheem Devaughn & Shawn Stockman
Charlotte Morris Releases New Album "Songs For My Next Ex"
Ringo Starr Releases "Here's To The Nights," An All Starr Single From Forthcoming EP 'Zoom In'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0208731 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011708736419678 secs