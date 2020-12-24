Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 24/12/2020

McFly Release A Special Christmas Present - A Festive Cover Of 'Walking In The Air'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop superstars McFly have released a special video as a Christmas present for their fans, a cover of the festive classic, 'Walking In The Air', available to watch now on YouTube.
'Walking in the Air' is a song written by Howard Blake for the 1982 animated film 'The Snowman', that has become a firm Christmas classic for the last 38 years.

The song was recorded this week as part of McFly's special programme 'Christmas With McFly'. This was McFly's first concert of 2020 and the first to be recorded at their new studios. Tom Fletcher couldn't attend the gig as he was self isolating, but was magically beamed into the gig from home with solo songs.

The full 'Christmas With McFly' concert is available to watch on the band's subscription service 'McFly Total Access' now. McFly recently launched their own streaming channel www.mcflytotalaccess.com as a way of connecting with their fans and giving content in age where we are in our own homes more than ever.

Fans receive exclusive video content, live stream performances, band Q&A's and opportunities to get close to McFly in a way never seen before. McFly Total Access annual members also get first access to tickets, early entry and get followed by the band on Instagram.






Most read news of the week
The Band's Classic Third Album 'Stage Fright', Celebrated With Remixed, Remastered And Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition Releases
Justin Bieber Announces Additional Airings For 'Arena-Sized' New Year's Livestream Concert Presented By T-Mobile
"iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One" Event Will Feature All-New Performances From Billie Eilish & Foo Fighters
Danish Musician ZAAR To Premiere Homesick Music Video On Youtube
Do Music Competitions Still Have The Same Power?
Sony Music India Partners With Epic Games To Feature Indian Rapper Raftaar In New 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite Campaign
Ringo Starr Releases "Here's To The Nights," An All Starr Single From Forthcoming EP 'Zoom In'
Country Music Stars Remember K.T. Oslin
Vancouver Punk Band Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Sign With Mutant League Records


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0215261 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014243125915527 secs