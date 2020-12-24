McFly Release A Special Christmas Present - A Festive Cover Of 'Walking In The Air'



Fans receive exclusive video content, live stream performances, band Q&A's and opportunities to get close to Total New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop superstars McFly have released a special video as a Christmas present for their fans, a cover of the festive classic, 'Walking In The Air', available to watch now on YouTube.'Walking in the Air' is a song written by Howard Blake for the 1982 animated film 'The Snowman', that has become a firm Christmas classic for the last 38 years.The song was recorded this week as part of McFly's special programme 'Christmas With McFly'. This was McFly's first concert of 2020 and the first to be recorded at their new studios. Tom Fletcher couldn't attend the gig as he was self isolating, but was magically beamed into the gig from home with solo songs.The full 'Christmas With McFly' concert is available to watch on the band's subscription service 'McFly Total Access' now. McFly recently launched their own streaming channel www.mcflytotalaccess.com as a way of connecting with their fans and giving content in age where we are in our own homes more than ever.Fans receive exclusive video content, live stream performances, band Q&A's and opportunities to get close to McFly in a way never seen before. McFly Access annual members also get first access to tickets, early entry and get followed by the band on Instagram.



