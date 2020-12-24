Vinnie Moore Releases New Video 'Same Sun Shines'





Says Vinnie, "I wrote this song at a time when I was struggling to find some light at the end of the tunnel. It was me trying to lift myself up and reconnect with feeling positive and focusing on the good things. I was looking up at the sun and thinking about how it's always there; always has been.

We all go through cloudy patches, but just have to remember that beyond those clouds the light is still there and continues to shine. You will lose it at times, but can always find it again. Hopefully the song is uplifting to others as it was for me.

It is one of my favorite songs on the SOUL SHIFTER album and my first choice for a video. We're all living through unprecedented times right now unfortunately, but have to believe we're eventually going to come out the other side and find brighter times again.



"Wayne Joyner put this video together for me and created some very cool graphics which he mixed in with footage of me playing. He has also done videos for Kansas, Sevendust, Fozzy, LA Guns,

