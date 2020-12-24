Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 24/12/2020

Vinnie Moore Releases New Video 'Same Sun Shines'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Guitar legend Vinnie Moore, best known for his solo albums and work with rock icons UFO, has released a new video titled "Same Sun Shines" from his latest critically acclaimed album "Soul Shifter"!

Says Vinnie, "I wrote this song at a time when I was struggling to find some light at the end of the tunnel. It was me trying to lift myself up and reconnect with feeling positive and focusing on the good things. I was looking up at the sun and thinking about how it's always there; always has been.
We all go through cloudy patches, but just have to remember that beyond those clouds the light is still there and continues to shine. You will lose it at times, but can always find it again. Hopefully the song is uplifting to others as it was for me.
It is one of my favorite songs on the SOUL SHIFTER album and my first choice for a video. We're all living through unprecedented times right now unfortunately, but have to believe we're eventually going to come out the other side and find brighter times again.

"Wayne Joyner put this video together for me and created some very cool graphics which he mixed in with footage of me playing. He has also done videos for Kansas, Sevendust, Fozzy, LA Guns, Black Stone Cherry, Dream Theater, Robby Krieger, Jon Anderson, and Devin Townsend."
Vinnie is currently nominated for "Rock Player Of The Year" by Vintage Guitar Magazine.






Most read news of the week
Danish Musician ZAAR To Premiere Homesick Music Video On Youtube
Sony Music India Partners With Epic Games To Feature Indian Rapper Raftaar In New 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite Campaign
Country Music Stars Remember K.T. Oslin
Vancouver Punk Band Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Sign With Mutant League Records
Foreigner To Rock First Live Socially Distant Music Festival, Orlando's Frontyard Festival
Junior Jack Showcases New Talent, Virak With His Own Rework Of 'Sugar' On Adesso Music
Mercury Circle (Ft. Members Of Children Of Bodom & Swallow The Sun) Releases Brand New Single + Video Clip!
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena & Talking Heads To Be Honored With Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award
Orchestra Reimagines Metallica's 'The Shortest Straw' In New Music Video


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0195179 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012929439544678 secs