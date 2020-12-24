Empyrean Fire - Deliverance





Deliverance is a sinister take on Milton's work, reshaping it with harrowing twists and malevolent revelations, each chapter a battle in the dragon's ascent to gain command over Hell on Earth. Will you bow down in battle, sunken before the spear?

Pre Order Here! https://empyreanfire666.bandcamp.com/album/deliverance

Releases December 26, 2020



Deliverance tracklisting:

1. Proclamation

2. Gathering Storm

3. Descent

4. Perdition

5. Corruption

6. The Siege

7. Final Battle



Tricia Myers - Vocals, Lyrics

Jason Yorke - Vocals, Guitar, Bass, Programming

Brian Rush - Vocals, Synths



Production & Concept by Tricia Myers

Mixed & Mastered by Jason Yorke

Album cover original painting by Gustav Dore'

Empyrean Fire sigil by Viktoria Polikarpova

Band photos by

Album layout by Empyrean Fire

Forthcoming Blasts: Michael Thompson

