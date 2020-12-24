Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 24/12/2020

Empyrean Fire - Deliverance

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The concept behind "Deliverance" was ruminated upon for years by front woman, Tricia Myers, after reading Milton's "Paradise Lost" and "Paradise Regained."

Deliverance is a sinister take on Milton's work, reshaping it with harrowing twists and malevolent revelations, each chapter a battle in the dragon's ascent to gain command over Hell on Earth. Will you bow down in battle, sunken before the spear?
Pre Order Here! https://empyreanfire666.bandcamp.com/album/deliverance
Releases December 26, 2020

Deliverance tracklisting:
1. Proclamation
2. Gathering Storm
3. Descent
4. Perdition
5. Corruption
6. The Siege
7. Final Battle

Tricia Myers - Vocals, Lyrics
Jason Yorke - Vocals, Guitar, Bass, Programming
Brian Rush - Vocals, Synths

Production & Concept by Tricia Myers
Mixed & Mastered by Jason Yorke
Album cover original painting by Gustav Dore'
Empyrean Fire sigil by Viktoria Polikarpova
Band photos by Jesse Lanier
Album layout by Empyrean Fire
Forthcoming Blasts: Michael Thompson
Released by Heavy Gloom Productions.






