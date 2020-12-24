

https://linktr.ee/11unicorns New York, NY (Top40 Charts) German duo 11 Unicorns is back to say goodbye to 2020 with a new EP titled " Loneliness ".If you're familiar with the artists' sound you know you can expect some high quality Techno jams, with rock-solid grooves and amazing melodic progressions, hugely influenced by the duo's live attitude.First in the row is " Follow ", a pounding Techno tune that oozes pure energy, followed by "Come back", more melodic than the previous one, but still hitting hard on the kick.Last but not least, you'll find " Loneliness ", exploring the more deeper side of the Ep with an emotional vocal by Matthias (NEO) Barwig.Out on December 24th 2020, make a gift to yourself and grab a copy of this hot Ep!https://linktr.ee/11unicorns



