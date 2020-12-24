Official Music Video For Re-Imagined "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" Releases Worldwide Today Through Anthem Records



Josefeliciano.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Anthem Records released worldwide the music video for global icon José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)", the newly reimagined, re-recording of his bilingual classic, "Feliz Navidad."The video was directed by Helen Murphy and Kash Tahen, and was initially released this month exclusively to Amazon Unlimited Members as part of a wider global Feliz Navidad 50th partnership with Amazon. Earlier today, the video made its public premiere on Good Morning America. The music video continues the 50th anniversary celebration of Feliciano's timeless holiday classic, "Feliz Navidad," the most famous, global bilingual song of all time. The video features over 30 A-list artists and celebrities from around the world, who remotely joined forces to honor José and create this very special celebratory visual.The roster of performing artists featured in the "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)" music video includes: José Feliciano, CNCO, Isabela Merced, Shaggy, Jon Secada, Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachael Ray, Gloria Gaynor, Big & Rich, Michael Bolton, Los Temerarios, Emmanuel, Isabella Castillo, Jencarlos Canela, Pitingo, Patricia Manterola, Jesus Molina, La India, Julio Iglesias Jr., Tony Carreira, Bertin Osborne, Pablo Montero, El Dasa, Nikki Vianna, Adam Irigoyen, Gord Bamford, Leo Dan, Frankie J, Sam Moore, and Styx.Marking the first ever music video for " Feliz Navidad " in its 50-year history, director Kash Tahen used groundbreaking special effects and animation to bring together all the elements of the "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary" celebration. Presenting its own set of challenges in the era of COVID-19, the making of the video involved a lengthy and detailed planning process, starting with each of the 30+ artists having to record their own audio and video from their respective home countries in their own studios. As the digital files were submitted, they were put through a meticulous analyzation process, and assembled by Helen Murphy and the Anthem Records team in consultation with FN50 music producer Rudy Perez, for inclusion in the video based on the vocals and parts of the song that each artist sang. In post-production, Tahen then created a virtual global studio using special effects meant to transport the viewers from one studio room to another. As an example, glass windows were used to create the illusion that artists like Shaggy and Jon Secada and Jason Mraz were recording in rooms next to each other. The visuals were designed to allow the viewer to be immersed in a virtual recording studio, watching world-renowned artists singing and recording together, in turn fostering the unity that underlies the meaning of "Feliz Navidad." The result is a groundbreaking, magical music video that has no traces of the time it was created in, and that sets a new standard for multi-artist global productions.Written and performed by José Feliciano, " Feliz Navidad " is one of most beloved and best-selling holiday songs of all time. On December 14, 2020, " Feliz Navidad " hit #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in its 50 year history. It is the most famous bilingual Christmas song of all time and recognized by ASCAP as "one of the top 25 most played and recorded songs around the world." On November 19, 2020, Anthem Records released "Feliz Navidad 50th (FN50)," which was produced by Grammy award winning producer, Rudy Perez, as an Amazon Original.José Feliciano is a beloved singer/songwriter/guitarist and nine-time GRAMMY Award Winner, including a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to music. The Puerto Rican-born artist is known for his many international hits, including his rendition of The Doors' "Light My Fire," "Che Sarà," "La Copa Rota," "Por Qué Te Tengo Que Olvidar?" the theme song, "Chico and The Man" from the hit television show, and his rendition of " California Dreamin " which was featured in Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and went on to be one of the most streamed tracks from its soundtrack.José's most recent album, Behind This Guitar released earlier this year on Anthem Records, joins his 60-plus albums in an incredible discography, solidifying José's revered standing with critics and fans alike. The Miami Herald noted songs such as "I'm America" "fits Feliciano as well as any of the hundreds of songs he has recorded"; Guitar Player raved the album "is an energetic and soulful eight-song set," Billboard commented on its "authentic melodies," and People Magazine aptly stated in an extensive feature, "once again, he's in the midst of a resurgence."FelizNavidad50th.comJosefeliciano.com



