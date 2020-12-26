Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 26/12/2020

Peter Saputo Starts Off The New Year With "Goodbye"

Peter Saputo Starts Off The New Year With "Goodbye"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop/Singer-Songwriter PETER SAPUTO returns with his latest single "goodbye." Since gaining well over 1,000,000 streams on Spotify and selling out shows at some of the West Coast's top venues, Peter has been causing quite a stir, even throughout the pandemic. With all eyes on what the young songwriter has next, "goodbye" is set to be his strongest release to date.

PETER SAPUTO's raw and relatable lyrics have captivated ears and hearts since emerging onto the scene back in 2018 with the release of "Why Can't I Say No?" Since then, Peter has garnered over a million streams on Spotify alone and has received support from respected music publications across the globe.

When asked about the new track, Peter states: "This song was written about not wanting to have to say goodbye to someone who's letting you go because of the way you treated them. You said things that you shouldn't have, left them feeling a certain way, etc. yet they're the one person you have in your life that keeps you going. You don't want to say goodbye, even though you truly deserve to lose them. I feel like this is an extremely relatable feeling because even with our friends, we tend to accidentally say things we don't mean and ultimately hurt them. But we need these people in our lives, and so this song definitely empathizes with that."
www.instagram.com/pjsaputo
www.facebook.com/pjsaputo
bit.ly/3nP4fOI






