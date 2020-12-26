Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 26/12/2020

Alia Lene Performs 'The Christmas Song' On Youtube

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alia Lene is sharing a special version of 'The Christmas Song' today on YouTube. The track is taken from her Christmas Miracle EP released December 11th on Contra Worldwide Recordings. The EP sees a modern take on Christmas classics like 'Santa Baby' and 'Drummer Boy and the title track is featured in the BET holiday movie 'Twas The Chaos Before Christmas.

Alia Lene is poised to make her mark on the musical landscape. The Minneapolis born singer songwriter has just six singles under her belt and is starting to see some impressive social media plays and radio spins across the country with the track 'Morning' seeing over 500k views on Facebook and over 250k streams on Spotify. Her current single 'Die For You' and her previous single, 'You Ain't Ready' have both surpassed the 300k mark on Spotify. Her soulful voice and sharp production make her a stand out in the pack. Her creations are all her own, she is a multi-instrumentalist as well as a producer and engineer and people are already starting to take notice with some key placements: Her music can be heard in Tyler Perry's hit comedy Sistas on BET, as well as their holiday movie 'Twas the Chaos Before Christmas.' Her debut album, expected in spring of 2021.

Alia Lene is the first signing to Music Industry veteran Haqq Islam's new venture Contra Worldwide Recordings, a label he formed in 2018 with nephew and business partner Aaron Eubanks. He prides himself in working hand in hand with his signings and was instrumental in breaking the careers of Mya, Dru Hill and Sisqo, all signed to his first label, University Records. He discovered each artist, provided artist development from the ground up, and executive produced their albums and is now doing the same with Alia Lene.

Necessity is the mother of invention as they say and Alia Lene was raised in a small Baptist church, joining the church band as a child. Due to the congregations' small size, like most preacher's kids she and her family doubled as the church band and choir and found themselves also tackling the task of audio engineer. This early education served as the foundation for Alia Lene to learn to produce, mix and create the beats for her own music in addition to learning piano, guitar, bass and cello. She went on to study sound engineering, graduating from The High School for Recording Arts in Saint Paul. Alia Lene plays a part in every aspect of her musical process and her goal is to bring self-expression, creativity, and healing through the musical stories she creates.






