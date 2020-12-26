Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 26/12/2020

††† (Crosses) - Surprise Release A Cover Of 'The Beginning Of The End'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ††† (Crosses) have today dropped a surprise release, a cover of 90's electropop band Cause & Effect's "The Beginning Of The End".

This is the first new music for the alternative band, fronted by Chino Moreno (Deftones) and guitarist Shaun Lopez, since their 2014 self titled record.

Crosses (usually stylized as †††) is the musical side project of Deftones singer Chino Moreno, Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, and bassist Chuck Doom, based in Los Angeles, California, and formed in 2011.
The musical style of Crosses is often referred to as electronic, darkwave or dark pop, dream pop or witch house. However, Carson O'Shoney of Consequence of Sound and Daniel Brockman of The Boston Phoenix note that Crosses only shares a resemblance to witch house in aesthetics and imagery, and not the group's actual music. O'Shoney said that Crosses' witch house influence is "noticeable just by looking at the tracklist - every song has at least one † in it. The name of the band is †††. The name of the EP is †. Everything about the EP points to witch house - until you listen to the actual music." The group's decision to use this imagery stems from Chino Moreno's interest in the art and mystique around religion. Moreno however also said, "I didn't want people to think we are a religious band, a satanic band or that we are a witch-house band. It's difficult using a religious symbol, but at the same time, I think in an artistic way, it can totally go somewhere else and I think we are kind of walking that line."






Most read news of the week
Sony Music India Partners With Epic Games To Feature Indian Rapper Raftaar In New 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite Campaign
Knoxville's Rough Dreams Pays Tribute To Thrice With A Reimagined Version Of "The Artist In The Ambulance"
Margie Singleton's Timeless "Missing You" Issues On Late Music Man Shelby Singleton's Birthday
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena & Talking Heads To Be Honored With Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award
Introducing Jax Hollow! Debut New Music Video For "High Class Bitch"
UK Indie Rock Outfit Lakes Debuts New "Pine Barrens" Music Video
Vancouver Punk Band Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Sign With Mutant League Records
Foreigner To Rock First Live Socially Distant Music Festival, Orlando's Frontyard Festival
H.E.R. Covers 'Christmas Time Is Here' For Amazon Music


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0208070 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013282299041748 secs