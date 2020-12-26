Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 26/12/2020

Bri Zoli Releases New Music Video For "Lullaby"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bri Zoli is a model, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who's splicing genres with her unique edge. Blending her experience as a classically trained flutist and vocalist who performed at Carnegie Hall and throughout Europe as a teen, her celestial and angelic vocals bring you on a trip through moody and electronic soundscapes.

Writing from life's never-ending events, it's up to the listener to form their own story around the poetry. Bri Zoli floats you through her latest single, "Lullaby," bathing the listener in raw emotion, all while begging you to dance. Listen once you might find yourself daydreaming, listen twice and you might find yourself crying. Listen again and again and find something new about yourself each time.
"The vibe of Lullaby is what I've been aching to create for years, and it's truly a reflection of my soul. The vocal style really came from channeling the emotion that emanated from the instrumentals. I really wanted people to be able to dig deep and sink their teeth into the story." says Bri.






